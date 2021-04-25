Live-action remakes of animated movies really bother me. In my opinion, it’s a cash-grab targeting older, classic musicals like 1991’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

The excuse that “it’s for new generations” doesn’t work, since the older movies could still easily be watched today. If Disney had trouble with inspiration that’s fine — inspiration running out for a while can happen to anyone. But that doesn’t mean you should copy what’s already been made.

Not much has even changed in most of the live-action remakes, and what has changed hurts the ability to portray emotion. Major and small changes need to improve on the storytelling, not simply have characters stand in place or change a villain’s motives entirely. Of course, different viewpoints can help show a different side to a story, but don’t change the character in the process — especially if a remake wasn’t even needed in the first place.

Photorealistic computer animation that looks like live action can hurt a film like the 2019 remake of “The Lion King.” If you put a character like Scar from both movies next to each other to compare them, pay attention to which version feels more expressive and gives you an impression that the characters are evil, aggressive, happy or angry. Which depiction lets you know if the character is a hero or a villain (which should allow the viewer to connect more with the character)?

You can try to understand animated characters through silhouettes, for example; they make more memorable characters, with the ability to exaggerate poses and anatomy. Dull or vibrant colors can make you feel certain emotions, such as how red can be related to anger/danger and blue to sad/calming.

If you dislike the remakes, it’s easy to blame Disney. But people help support the movies just by watching them, which leads to more remakes.

Still, it shouldn’t be the consumers’ job to try to stop companies from making dumb choices, and Disney shouldn’t be making so many of these in the first place.

Of course, don’t actually hate on people for liking the remakes; respect different opinions. But it still does not mean they are good films.

Recently, Disney has worked on some nonremakes like “Raya and the Last Dragon,” but from what I’ve heard, it's just an average film — though I do support not making another remake and making something original.

Lynn Taylor is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.