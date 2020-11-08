Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris were declared the winners in the presidential race Saturday, defeating incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Biden and Harris secured an Electoral College victory by winning Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes.

When all the votes are counted, Biden’s popular vote spread over Trump may approach 5 million votes or a 51%-47% margin.

You would think Democrats would be ecstatic over the defeat of such a notorious figure. After all, prior to Election Day, most Biden voters reported the major reason they supported the former vice president was that he was not Trump.

Of course, most Democrats are overjoyed, as evidenced by the celebrations in American cities including Philadelphia on Saturday, but there are many who are disappointed that the party did not do better in congressional elections.

Pending the outcome of two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, the Republicans may maintain control of the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the original immovable object, would doubtless be a thorn in the side of the new president.

Democrats will be in charge of the U.S. House of Representatives once again, but with a reduced majority.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats were hopeful that they could seize control of one or both houses of the state General Assembly. Instead, the GOP held on. Also, for the first time in two decades, Democrats may lose statewide elections for both auditor general and treasurer.

What happened? How were Democrats’ expectations raised and then dashed? Looking back, should we be surprised that the 2020 national elections delivered a mixed verdict?

So much for a landslide

Heading into Nov. 3, national and state polls indicated a smashing Democratic victory was at hand. The polling average on the website FiveThirtyEight had Biden winning by 8.4%.

Projections were that Democrats would exceed the gain of three seats needed to win a U.S. Senate majority. National figures such as Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, John Cornyn of Texas, and Susan Collins of Maine were fighting for their political lives.

Instead, a Biden landslide was not forthcoming. As of Friday, Republicans had suffered only a net loss of one Senate seat. Graham, Cornyn and Collins won reelection easily.

Clearly, it was another black eye for the polling industry.

Reeling from the missed projection of President Hillary Clinton in 2016, pollsters attempted to correct mistakes. This time, white working-class people, who were at the heart of Donald Trump’s upset victory four years ago, would not be overlooked.

To paraphrase the immortal Britney Spears: “Oops! ... They did it again.”

The question is whether polling is plagued with structural flaws or a case of Trump derangement syndrome. Probably both.

2020 hindsight

Attempts to reach people for in-person survey interviews face a high nonresponse rate. Polling minority communities has always been difficult. Defining who is a “likely voter” involves educated guesswork.

Then, too, there were unique problems with modeling the 2020 electorate. Adjusting for the effects of the pandemic, an enormous number of early in-person and mail ballots, and record voting turnout was bound to be a challenge.

And there is the Trump factor. Anyone who has encountered the massive number of Trump signs, banners, flags and paraphernalia in central Pennsylvania can tell you that the president has cultivated a rabid following. It is difficult for polls to capture that kind of intensity.

Indeed, this election may represent an unusual example of a losing presidential candidate having powerful coattails.

Aided by the removal in the Pennsylvania ballot this year of the option of marking one box to vote a straight-party ticket, it is possible that Trump followers were more likely than were Biden supporters to vote for down-ballot candidates.

Also, the possibility that Trump voters were more likely to lie or not respond to pollsters cannot be discounted.

Finally, as any pollster will tell you, even the most accurate poll is a snapshot of reality. Late shifts in opinion may not be captured.

In both 2016 and this year, national exit polls showed that most late-deciding voters went to Trump.

It not clear why — whether it was relatively positive economic news, the Amy Coney Barrett appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court, the president’s manic campaign swing, pandemic fatigue — but it appears Trump supporters, once troubled by Trump’s unserious attitude toward COVID-19, returned to the fold.

Trump’s job approval rating, measured by the exit polls, improved to 47%, which is what it was prior to the start of the pandemic.

Polls over policy

This is not to excuse the polling industry for its mistakes, but pollsters were not the only ones involved in inflating public expectations.

Fixated on the horse race, the news media are addicted to polls and their scientific veneer. More coverage is devoted to poll numbers than policy discussion.

Of course, if voters showed more interest in comparing policy proposals than in who’s winning and losing, the media might provide more context in their coverage.

For Democrats and Republicans, the problem may lie in wishful thinking and a refusal to believe that the other side has anything useful to share or the best interests of the country at heart.

In this era of partisan polarization, there was not going to be any massive changes in voter loyalty. Nearly all of the endangered Republican U.S. senators represented states that went twice for Trump. Partisanship and the power of incumbency explain most of the congressional results.

What is most unfortunate about overreliance on polling is that it wrongly framed the efforts of progressive voters in this most trying of years.

Rather than characterize the election as that of Democratic disappointment, attention should be paid to how voters overcame extraordinary obstacles to cast out an incumbent president bent on undermining the election.

Despite the novel coronavirus, voter suppression attempts, frequent changes in the rules, U.S. Postal Service delays and disinformation campaigns, voters in 2020 persevered, saving democracy in the process.

E. Fletcher McClellan is a professor of political science at Elizabethtown College. Twitter: @mcclelef.