After dodging COVID-19 for more than three years, it finally caught up to my wife and me during this ongoing summer surge — and on my wife’s birthday no less. She tested positive and then I did too. I guess the birthday dinner will have to wait this year.

Testing positive wasn’t a complete surprise to me, I have to say. I was beginning to suspect that my typical sinus infection, which I am prone to getting, was something more this time. At breakfast, I noticed I could barely smell the coffee brewing. And the day before, the homemade root beer I’d purchased from a farm stand and had been dying to try tasted like an ale 20 years past its expiration date. I poured the contents of my glass into the sink.

So, I watched with a sense of resignation and inevitability as that second bar slowly materialized on the test strip. We both knew people who have had COVID-19. Three of our kids previously had the virus and now, our household winning streak had finally come to an end, too.

I was strangely calm about it — not like earlier in the pandemic, when I was exposed inadvertently to someone with COVID-19 and the news sent a chill down my spine, like a shadow had passed over my grave, as the saying goes. I immediately began a mental short list of possible funeral speakers.

Yes, I overreacted. But, in my defense, that was when the U.S. death count was more than 3,000 per day; when bodies were being stacked in makeshift morgues in New York City; and we were learning on the fly about what we were up against with COVID-19.

Contradictory instructions were issued almost weekly as we slowly learned from our mistakes. Anxiety levels were off the charts. And misinformation, lies and conspiracy theories spread like wildfire, attacking our community’s natural antibodies of trust and hope and amplifying the viral effects of suspicion and fear.

In that sense, the pandemic is still raging among us. And it is spreading to every aspect of our common life: our health, our politics, our public institutions. It is squashing trust and hope among us, the way taste and smell are flattened by COVID-19.

For me, having COVID-19 was far less severe than my fear of COVID-19. I never ran a fever. I took a decongestant one night. That was about it. Except for a headache and a general “blah” feeling, I was able to do some work in the garden, and I even took a bike ride when the soggy summer heat suddenly turned cool and delightful.

Does that confirm what the COVID-19 deniers and anti-maskers were saying all along? That COVID-19 was no big deal, a million deaths notwithstanding? Or was my experience a confirmation of the efficacy of the vaccines and boosters that were available to me, thanks to thousands of dedicated medical researchers, doctors and nurses?

I’ll go with the latter.

Despite the lack of severe symptoms, I can also say that this COVID-19 virus was unlike anything I’d ever experienced before. Typically, I would shake off a bug like this in a day or two. With this virus, though, that stupid second bar was still showing on the home test, 10 days later.

I’d go to bed at night sure I’d be fine in the morning, only to find COVID-19 waiting for me like a tiger crouching in the corner, looking for an opening, biding its time, ready to pounce.

That it only managed to brush me with the back of its paw is a testament to the many dedicated hands it took to create and dispense the vaccines and boosters — the nurses who administered the shots and the medical professionals and researchers in our public institutions who conducted their research in good faith, without much fanfare or acclamation.

I’m left feeling profoundly grateful to them all. And I’m reminded that trust and hope are not ultimately about outcomes. When trust and hope are based on outcome, hope can be dashed, and trust can be broken when we don’t get what we want. And then, lies and conspiracies spread like a virus. The news today is full of it as the indictments against our former president pile up.

Faith teaches us to place trust and hope with God and with the process itself, even when the outcomes are not exactly what we want. The message of faith is simple: Keep working together. Hold fast to what is good, and beautiful and true. You won’t be disappointed. Trust and hope, like faith and love, always endure.

That’s why I’m glad I kept the rest of that homemade root beer. The second glass was just amazing.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.