In a time of global pandemic and medical scarcity, who has the right to life?

Put another way, what guidelines and protocols should govern medical personnel, hospital boards and state policymakers in determining who is most worthy of access to acute medical treatment? Are there some groups less deserving of care, and who should make those decisions? Or more concretely, should a 70- year-old with a heart condition, or a teenager with Down syndrome be refused a ventilator or some other life-saving treatment plan in favor of someone judged more “fit”?

This is not some academic exercise or idle speculation. Such questions are at the heart of the complicated response to the worsening COVID-19 outbreak and the conundrum that physicians and nurses face on a daily basis. They are a feature of the altered medical and ethical terrain that has accompanied the shortage in supplies, hospitals stretched beyond their capacity, and the physical and emotional exhaustion that caregivers must now live with.

As the contagion spreads and the pandemic claims more victims at home and overseas, I am reminded of poet T.S. Eliot’s refrain, “April is the cruelest month.” The most optimistic projection is that the curve might peak and, if Americans (and others) are lucky, start a slow descent in the summer months. But in the absence of a vaccine, the strategy of social distancing, vigilant cleanliness and personal hygiene are the best we can hope for. The toll on the economy is apparent, and the strain on the nation’s mental health system is yet to be calculated. But I digress.

It is not without cause that more than 50 disability rights and physicians’ organizations have signed on to a pointed policy statement that calls for equal access to medical treatment for individuals with developmental disabilities. They affirm “that the presence of intellectual and developmental disabilities, including those with the most significant disabilities, should not be an indicator for withholding or limiting access to medical care.” The statement was authored by TASH International, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group that has long championed the cause of equal rights and full dignity regardless of one’s degree of “able-ness.” More than a half dozen Pennsylvania organizations are signatories.

Why is such a policy statement necessary? In the face of a scarcity of ventilators and other supplies, numerous states have moved to prioritize medical treatment for COVID-19 at the expense of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Alabama and Washington state are the most frequently cited. Complaints have been filed against Kansas and Tennessee. Numerous other states, including Pennsylvania, are now finalizing directives and guidelines to hospitals, physicians and other care providers. As reported by ProPublica, NPR and other news outlets, these so-called “crisis of care standards” portend an ominous development and have every likelihood of making a bad situation worse.

To its credit, the Trump administration and its Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights have issued a stern warning to hospitals and physicians that people with disabilities cannot be placed “at the back of the line” for appropriate treatment. Civil rights law prohibits reallocating medical equipment to patients “who are deemed a higher priority” and thereby denying appropriate treatment based on cognitive or physical disability. While there appears to be some gray area in the directive, the statement from the HHS Office of Civil Rights is a strong word of caution about unanticipated liability that might ensue.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In Pennsylvania, the Department of Health appears to be equivocating on the issue of prioritized access to care and individuals with an intellectual disability. When questioned by reporters, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine was somewhat evasive, leading the Disability Rights Network and others to press the matter further. Advocates await the outcome of governmental deliberations.

In a telling March 23 New York Times column titled “I Will Not Apologize for My Needs,” professor and disability rights advocate Ari Ne’eman spelled out the challenges facing medical providers and the millions of Americans living a disability. Alluding to the scarcity of respirators and other instruments of treatment, Ne’eman wrote of the clash between nondiscrimination and equal protection, on the one hand, and what he has called a “ruthless utilitarian logic.”

It is incumbent on Pennsylvania’s public health officials, physicians, hospital administrators and care providers to heed Ne’eman’s counsel: “People living with disabilities have an equal right to society’s scarce resources, even in a time of crisis.”

Any attempt to propagate an allegedly “rational” basis for rationing that deems a class of human beings to be less worthy and delegitimizes their medical needs is fraught with peril. Such measures resurrect the old eugenic mindset that concluded some life really is not fit for life.

There is no denying that Pennsylvanians and other Americans face difficult medical choices in this time of global pandemic. There are acute challenges to public health and medical ethics in play. How elected officials and care providers prioritize technology and administer treatment protocols will reveal a great deal about societal values in a time of escalating crisis.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is a Millersville University emeritus professor of history and co-author of the forthcoming “Pennhurst and the Struggle for Disability Rights.”