Let’s set out on a journey through time and space.

Joseph of the Hebrew Bible is a privileged, spoiled child. He will end up as a slave, then a prisoner, and then the Pharaoh’s right-hand man. Years will go by; how many, we can’t be entirely sure. It could have been centuries, long enough so that a new pharaoh would have no idea who Joseph was. When that new ruler came to power, we, once again, were “the other.”

Jews all over the world are engaged in studying these stories right now. We are celebrating Hanukkah as well, remembering a time when, yet again, we were a subject people with no influence among those who governed us, a condition for which there was no recourse. This is a reality with which Jews are all too familiar. We know what it means to be disenfranchised. It was precisely this reality that made it a requirement for us to stand with and stand for others who are denied justice — as the Torah says repeatedly, “For we were outsiders in the Land of Egypt.”

Here in Pennsylvania, the Legislative Reapportionment Commission is now preparing new legislative maps based on the results of the 2020 census. It is time that we all ask whether the lines will be drawn to empower a specific political party or drawn to maximize the ways in which we hear all voices in our commonwealth. This is not about casting blame and is very much about avoiding disenfranchisement of any group of people. This is not about Republicans and Democrats, but about what is fair and what is right.

We have all seen the corrupt maps drawn by parties in power around the country over the years. Beyond the creativity of the most devious jigsaw puzzle maker, one need only look at the distorted shapes of some of these maps to understand that something manipulative is at work here. We can’t allow ourselves to resort to fourth grade schoolyard arguments: “But he started it,” or “but everyone does it” as we look at the districts to be created. We must be proactive in promoting justice.

Certainly, gerrymandering is nothing new. Not only do parties seek to preserve their power and influence, but corrupt political maps most typically exclude people of color. All voices from all people regardless of the hue of their skin must have the opportunity to be heard. Anything less is simply unacceptable. I’m proud to share in these efforts with the Pennsylvania chapter of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism working in coalition with Pennsylvania Voice and Fair Districts PA.

Hanukkah commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the tyranny of King Antiochus and the Syrian Greeks. In their day, the Maccabees needed to take up arms against the enemy. In our day, we need to take up the pen, the phone and the computer to tell the Legislative Reapportionment Commission that we will accept nothing short of justice as these maps are finalized.

When we arrive at Friday night and Saturday this week, our next Sabbath, Jews will read the words of the prophet Zechariah (4:6) who reminds us that God says “Not by might, nor by power, but by My spirit.” Will the new maps be about the exercise of power and might, or will they be guided by the spirit of God, by the desire to bring godliness into the world and into our state?

Two great Jewish sages lived 2,000 years ago: Hillel (of college campus fame) and Shammai. They, and their students after them, argued over many points of Jewish law and practice. Among those was the question of how we light the chanukiah, the special menorah (candelabra) used at Hanukkah. Without going into too much detail, the upshot of the story is that whenever we have the opportunity, we are to bring light into the world.

It’s up to us to choose light, to choose fair redistricting, to promote justice, goodness and right for all the residents of Pennsylvania.

I wish all of our Jewish readers a happy Hanukkah, beginning tonight and lasting for eight days. Everyone is invited to join us in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster each night of the holiday to share in the joy of our celebration as we light the chanukiah at 5:30 p.m., except Friday when we will gather at 4 p.m.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.

Editor's note: This column was written before the chanukiah in Penn Square was vandalized.