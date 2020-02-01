In the late 19th century, English historian John Dalberg-Acton, a Catholic, told an Anglican friend that he had come to believe that “power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
And he added, “Great men are almost always bad men.”
Acton was saying that a person’s sense of morality lessens as his or her power increases. It seems to me that President Donald J. Trump’s rise to power has put Acton’s aphorism to the test here in America.
The lust for power and Trump’s corrosive presence on the national stage have combined to wring traditional moral values and integrity from the Republican Party.
Drunk with power, freed from the restraining effect of respect for the law and the Constitution, and determined to retain that power, Republicans have allowed a man with no decency to speak of and no love for country (only love for himself) to set the agenda and cause serious damage within our nation and in its relationships outside our borders.
And now comes impeachment. Republicans’ bargain with Trump —allowing him to stagger across the world stage causing what may be irreparable harm, in exchange for his support of whatever personal or political goals they want to achieve —now extends into the very serious business of impeachment.
Mitch McConnell, the majority leader in the Senate where Trump is being tried, announced Trump not guilty even before the trial, essentially directed by a corrupt president.
Both Republican and Democratic observers agree that most Republican senators had already made up their minds before hearing the case against Trump. This is despite the fact that they all swore this oath before God on the afternoon of Jan. 16: “I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump now pending, I will do impartial justice, according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.”
The words “impartial justice” made explicit the duty each senator was sworn to carry out — and apparently won’t.
Acton believed that the corrupting influence of power “almost always” produces “bad” people. I don’t want to believe that’s true of the men and women now serving this country in the U.S. Senate. But by taking the oath to seek impartial justice in the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump, they have placed themselves under the microscope. How they conduct themselves will tell us whether power — absolute power — does indeed corrupt absolutely.
Mark Kelley is a retired journalist and journalism professor, now living in Lancaster. He holds a Ph.D. in journalism and mass communications from Syracuse University and served as the main anchor for WNDU-TV in South Bend, Indiana.