Brisk late November air greeted the fans in Palmer Stadium, home of the Princeton Tigers in New Jersey. It was 1951, and Princeton’s football team was undefeated.
Dartmouth, whose team was often the scourge of the Ivy League, was the opponent. If any incentive was needed, Time Magazine provided it by displaying Princeton’s star tailback, Dick Kazmaier, on its most recent cover. Kazmaier was headed for All-America and Heisman Trophy honors. And Dartmouth dearly hoped to put a big smudge on Princeton’s record.
It did not take long to see that the game would be rough. Referees’ whistles got a workout, and player injuries mounted. Kazmaier left the game in the second quarter with a broken nose (there was no face protection in that era). In the third quarter, a Dartmouth player was carted off with a broken leg. Tempers were at or over the boiling point during and after the game, which Princeton won.
The game lived on in accusations and concern. Administrators at both colleges looked into the matter. Both student and metropolitan newspapers entered the fray. The Daily Princetonian opined: “This observer has never seen such a disgusting exhibition of so-called ‘sport.’ Both teams were guilty but the blame must be laid primarily on Dartmouth’s doorstep.”
The view in Hanover, New Hampshire, was different, of course. The student newspaper, The Dartmouth, suggested the game “set the stage for another type of dirty football. A type which may be termed as an unjustifiable accusation.”
It is almost as if fans of the respective teams saw different games.
This is the way our minds work. When we make a commitment to a person, group (such as a college) or a political party, we see our choice as the more positive, enviable, fair, etc. The greater our commitment, the stronger our reaction. We value our investments. Our team is the “good guys.” Our players are the ones who play both hard and fair. Their group, the “bad guys,” lie, spin conspiracy theories and introduce irrelevant issues.
Our own bias is usually tough for us to acknowledge. It complicates much of what we do and generally gets in the way.
Which brings us to today.
To say that Republicans and Democrats see the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump very differently is to state the obvious. An impeachment conviction would require some meeting of the minds. An acquittal would please some and upset others. The U.S. has seen just two presidential impeachments in its history; for many of us, this would be the second one we've seen in our lifetimes.
The last thing we need in the mix is anger, but that is already spewing out from various segments of the nation’s Capitol. Many facts are already being gathered, and calling them “fake news” does not make them less real. Facts can, and should, be tested by other facts, not by venom.
Attacking whistleblowers, for example, makes a sham of our system of protection and moves us closer to autocracy. Multiple cycles of anger and retribution will cause much harm and do no good. Anger generates a great deal of heat and precious little light — and keeps cardiologists busy. Serial lying does not help matters.
The disparate views of the 1951 Princeton-Dartmouth game are illustrative. They caught the interest of a pair of psychologists, Albert Hastorf of Dartmouth and Hadley Cantril of Princeton. A week after the game they gave questionnaires to more than 160 students at each university to gauge reactions to the game and assess campus opinion.
Next, they showed a film of the game to a sample of students on each campus and asked them to note any infractions of rules they saw and to rate the severity of the infraction.
The researchers concluded that “the ‘game’ actually was many different games and that each version of the events that transpired was just as ‘real’ to a particular person as other versions were to other people.”
One’s reaction to the game, whether one viewed it as fair or dirty, flowed from the way one saw the game. Not surprisingly, students at the two schools formed different opinions. The results were published in a psychological journal.
It would be interesting to have those who officiated the game complete the same measures. Undoubtedly they would have offered a third perspective. There is a little we can see from more recent studies of home-field advantage.
Home-field advantage is found across sports and is often attributed to the effect of a partisan crowd on the officials. The effect is not a conscious one, but human beings are wired to respond to social influences, and it can be hard to dampen that built-in tendency. The approval or disapproval of the crowd is a powerful force even when we do not want it to be.
Not all officials would agree. For example, Bill Klem, who was known as “The Old Arbiter,” and was the first umpire elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame once reflected: “I never missed one in my heart.”
In any case, this Dartmouth-Princeton study of social psychology offers interesting perspectives on the way we see events — events such as an impeachment inquiry.
From our different ways of seeing “the game,” we hope to derive a result that protects and strengthens our democracy. It will be a challenging and messy business. But preserving the rule of law, preserving democracy, demands it.
Are we up to the challenge? I pray that we are.
Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.