“A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices.” That’s a common holiday theme I’ve been hearing this year. And while I wish I could say that’s where we are as a world, as a nation and as a community, I can’t bring myself to.

How can we rejoice when our local hospital systems are breaking through our radios, begging us to get vaccinated because they are nearly reaching capacity, diverting and rerouting patients?

How can we rejoice as a community when our health care workers and colleagues are burning the candle at both ends, overwhelmed, and losing patient after patient?

How can we rejoice when our families and friends can’t get needed and long-awaited surgeries that will improve their health and quality of life?

How can we rejoice when patients being seen in our offices, who are experiencing a life-threatening illness or medical emergency, refuse to go to the hospital emergency room, knowing that they may be waiting five, 10 or even 20 hours to be treated?

How can we rejoice when COVID-19 cases have spiked so high they are “record-breaking,” and are expected to stay that way during the coming months?

Yet, we do have much to rejoice for since the first case of COVID-19 emerged in our community nearly two years ago.

A year ago, we started administering the COVID-19 vaccine for the very first time. Since then, more than 200 million people in the U.S. have been fully and safely vaccinated.

We will soon have COVID-19 antigen self-tests to give to our communities so that we can all regularly test ourselves and our families to stay ahead of spreading COVID-19 throughout the holidays and the new year.

But those lifesaving tools aren’t enough to merely exist. We know this, because we are watching in real time a significant surge as we head into the holiday season — a time when gathering, hugging, breaking bread and celebrating all happen, intimately and indoors.

As part of a community that lives, shops, dines and works together, I hope we all keep in mind that we have the knowledge and tools at our fingertips to keep each other safe and healthy:

— Get vaccinated! COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. Our local hospitals report that the vast majority of patients in intensive care units requiring assisted ventilation or dying from COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated. This means that those who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated are at dangerous risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death. Although the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing illness, most fully vaccinated patients will have milder and shorter symptoms, which also helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.

— If you’ve already gotten your first and second COVID-19 vaccine, please get your booster! There is mounting evidence that immunity wanes six months after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. This is especially critical as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that the omicron COVID-19 variant is officially the dominant variant in the United States. Omicron made up 73% of all new U.S. cases last week and is doubling roughly every two days. Please talk to your health care provider about the best vaccine booster for you and the appropriate timing of that booster dose.

— COVID-19 vaccines are safe. They went through full clinical trials (no, they were not rushed), and folks continue to be vaccinated under intense monitoring. At Union Community Care alone, we’ve administered more than 20,000 vaccine doses without any significant side effects.

— Still not ready to get vaccinated? Even if you are low-risk and not concerned about getting sick yourself, consider masking up in public places. Masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including breakthrough cases among those who are fully vaccinated. Remember: Not all of our community can be vaccinated, particularly children under age 5, as well as many of our loved ones who have weakened immune systems and are not adequately protected with vaccines.

If you are thinking about getting your first, second or booster COVID-19 vaccine, connect with Union Community Care. We’re happy to talk with you about any questions, concerns or risks you may have. We are also vaccinating all children ages 5 and older, as well as teens and adults — even those who are not our patients. Call 717-299-6371 or visit unioncommunitycare.org.

Dr. Anne-Marie Derrico is chief medical officer at Union Community Care, a federally qualified health center that provides family medical care, dental care, behavioral health and social support throughout Lancaster and Lebanon counties.