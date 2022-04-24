Editor’s note: This is the first of two columns on the life of Thaddeus Stevens. The second will be published next Sunday.

Why study history? As both a student and teacher of the subject, I’ve often considered that question and a related one that is just as important: How should history be studied?

I’ve always had an easy answer to the first question — because it is interesting — but for some reason that didn’t always work for my students. What did seem to be effective was helping them use history as a tool to explain their lives.

Young people naturally have questions about who they are and where they fit in, and history can help them answer some of their questions if the subject is presented properly. But what does “properly” mean?

To me, the right way to study and present history is with an attitude of discovery — of sailing into uncharted waters that might include some familiar landmarks but also some remarkable things that might surprise us. The world of the past is not our own — even though it helped to create ours — and its reconstruction requires imagination as well as facts. History shouldn’t be a mere recitation of names and dates; neither should it be a selection of events picked and tortured into shape to fit some preconceived narrative. It’s tempting to look through the lens of history with an unjustified arrogance. Look at those people behaving badly — “if I lived back then I would have behaved much better.” Well, sure, you would have, and same goes for me! But maybe not.

History has always been interesting to me because — at its core — it is the study of people. Like the historian, the people of the past are influenced by the times they live in and the limits imposed by human frailty, but sometimes they can surprise and even inspire you. Their moral vision transcends the period in which they live and it drives them to strain against their all-too-human weaknesses to realize it.

Lancaster’s Thaddeus Stevens was one of those people.

The young state lawmaker

Dec. 4, 1838, found young Thaddeus Stevens, a state representative from Adams County, trying to stay ahead of the mob that had descended on the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

The mob was there to contest the election for governor and the Legislature that had just taken place. There was no doubt who had won the governorship: Democrat David Porter had received more than 5,000 more votes than Joseph Ritner, the Whig candidate Stevens had supported.

But there were irregularities in the legislative results from a section of Philadelphia where an election judge had lost the vote tallies from one of the wards. A disagreement ensued about how to proceed as both the Whigs and the Democrats claimed victory.

The conflict reached a head the day the new members were to be seated and the new speaker would be chosen. A Democratic mob — some armed with Bowie knives and double-barreled pistols — stormed into the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to prevent the seating of an Anti-Masonic/Whig majority and the ascension of one of its members to the speakership.

Stevens — then an Anti-Mason who had played a key role in the election — was unsuccessful in his attempt to work out a compromise. Intimidated by the well-armed group that surrounded him, he headed over to the Senate where the situation worsened.

When the Whig candidates from Philadelphia were seated by the speaker, the mob rushed from the lobby onto the floor of the Senate, some of them calling for Stevens’ blood. Stevens, along with the speaker and another companion, escaped by jumping out a window about 6 feet above the street — a long way down for anyone, but especially for a man born with a club foot.

The incident was part of what became known as the “Buckshot War” (because the state militia members seeking to quell the mobs carried firearms loaded with buckshot cartridges).

This wasn’t the first time Thaddeus Stevens found himself in the middle of a political controversy and it certainly would not be the last. In fact, Stevens would come to stand at the center of America’s greatest conflict and there earn his reputation as a champion of human rights and racial justice.

The case that haunted him

Stephens was born in Danville, Vermont, on April 4, 1792. By the time he came to Pennsylvania — initially to teach at the York County Academy, a precursor of today’s York College — he had already established a reputation as a public speaker.

Dartmouth College, Steven’s alma mater, had picked him to deliver its commencement address in 1814, and it was his speaking ability — especially his facility to be cuttingly sarcastic — that would underlie his successful law practice and future political career.

After being admitted to the Pennsylvania bar, he set up practice in Gettysburg. His sarcasm was capable of winning him both cases and enemies. He once responded to a judge who had accused him of contempt of his court by stating, “Sir, I am doing my best to conceal it.” The courts and the juries of Adams County would come to appreciate his cutting remarks — or at least tolerate them from such a riveting advocate. He soon became the county’s most successful attorney. He argued the first 10 cases heard from the county before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, winning nine of them.

One of those cases — Butler v. Delaplaine — would come to haunt him. Representing a slaveholder named John Delaplaine, Stevens successfully argued for the return to bondage of Charity Butler, a Maryland slave who had claimed her freedom due to her part-time residence in the free state of Pennsylvania. The experience changed him; from then on, he would only offer his services to escaped slaves — not to those pursuing them.

Champion of free schooling

If his time in Gettysburg included the lowest point of his career, it also gave rise to what he came to regard as one of his greatest achievements.

In 1833, Adams County voters elected him to the state Legislature, where he would tirelessly advocate for free public schools, which at the time were only enjoyed by the citizens of New England. He was so passionate about them he did something he wasn’t well-known for: He cooperated with his political enemy to get something done. Then-Gov. George Wolf was a Mason and a Democrat — two things Stevens despised — but Wolf was as passionate as Stevens was about providing educational opportunities to Pennsylvanians of all classes.

Working together, they convinced the Legislature to pass a bill creating a free public educational system. Soon citizens concerned about the cost flooded the government with calls for repeal and the Legislature seemed willing to oblige. The state Senate passed a repeal bill and sent it over to the House to finalize it. Stevens would not let that happen. On April 11, 1835, he rose to deliver a two-hour speech that showcased his trademark sarcasm.

“Many complain of the school tax, not so much on account of its amount, as because it is for the benefit of others and not themselves. ... Why do they not urge the same objection against all other taxes?” Stevens asked. “The industrious, thrifty, rich farmer pays a heavy county tax to support criminal courts, build jails, and pay the sheriffs and jailkeepers, and yet probably he never has had any direct personal use for either. ... This law is often objected to, because its benefits are shared by the children of the profligate spendthrift equally with those of the most industrious and economical habits. It ought to be remembered that the benefit is bestowed, not upon the erring parents, but the innocent children.”

His oratory carried the day: The repeal effort failed and Thaddeus Stevens became “the father of public education in Pennsylvania.”

Move to Lancaster

The education bill’s passage represented the high point of his career in the state General Assembly. By 1838, when he was chased out of the Capitol window by an angry mob, his influence in state politics was waning, although his constituents would return him to office for one more term.

In debt — partly from an investment in the Caledonia Iron Works in Franklin County — he would not take advantage of bankruptcy laws to pay it off. In 1842, he moved to Lancaster in the hopes of trying more lucrative cases and restarting his political career.

He carried his competency as a lawyer with him and soon he was the highest-paid attorney in town. He paid his debts and purchased a residence on South Queen Street that was large enough to accommodate his law office. (The house is now being developed by LancasterHistory as a historic site.)

A bachelor, Stevens hired Lydia Hamilton Smith, a woman of both African and Irish descent, to be his housekeeper and business manager. She would remain his companion for the rest of his life. Historians have speculated on the nature of the relationship, but there is not enough evidence to provide a definitive answer. What is certain is that it was one of mutual respect and affection. She was included in family events and within Stevens’ circle of friends. He addressed her as madam, and his friends were encouraged to do the same.

Stevens was a born battler: fully alive when he was fighting what he saw as the good fight, whether that was his somewhat quixotic quarrel with Masonic political influence or the more practical and fruitful fight for public education.

He would soon begin in earnest the great struggle that would consume the rest of his life — his fight for abolition and human rights for all, regardless of race.

Jeffrey L. Hudson is a former social studies teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg High School and a member of Marietta Borough Council.