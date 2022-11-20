Now that the fog has lifted and the results of the 2022 elections are clearer — sorry about that, Georgia — many a thought turns momentarily to the Thanksgiving holiday. Well, maybe not so many as before the mercantile madness of Christmas spending nudged Thanksgiving off its throne in the pantheon of American holidays.

As my kinsman Samuel Langhorne Clemens (aka Mark Twain) opined in reference to Thanksgiving, “Two-thirds of the nation have always had hard luck and a hard time during the year, and this has a calming effect upon their enthusiasm.”

I am not so cynical as ole Cousin Mark, but I do appreciate his point (perhaps it is a matter of family loyalty, to which I plead guilty).

Nevertheless, in inviting us to put aside the all-too-common insults of public life and filial misfortunes and simply enjoy a quiet moment with cherished loved ones, Thanksgiving Day has always served a special purpose that should not be underestimated.

One of the ironies regarding Thanksgiving is that it is thought to be a New England invention, created by Pilgrims to share their fall 1621 harvest bounty with the neighboring Wampanoag Native Americans. The guests allegedly arrived bearing gifts for these English newcomers, and a good time was had by all. (My Millersville University colleague and friend Francis J. Bremer wrote cogently of this relationship in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section last November.)

In truth, the Wampanoag viewed the intruders with a measure of suspicion and distrust. It is improbable that they willingly embraced these strangers in their midst who had encroached on their land and culture. Such is the interplay between natives and newcomers — then and now.

This is the stuff of historical mythmaking, and the legend has been passed down through the generations, woven into what Abraham Lincoln called “the mystic chords” of American memory.

Personally, it reminds me of a lyric that the character Jim sings to Huck in “Big River,” a musical based on the 1884 novel “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”: “I see the same stars through my window that you see through yours but we’re worlds apart.”

‘History is complicated’

What further compounds the story of Thanksgiving is that 14 years before the Pilgrims arrived in what is known as Plymouth Colony, Englishmen settled in Jamestown, Virginia. Women were permitted to migrate after the colony was reorganized in 1609. In the spring of 1610, Jamestown’s settlers celebrated a feast of thanksgiving that not only cheered the arrival of women and fresh supplies, but their survival through the so-called “starving time.”

Why, even Florida has a claim to the first Thanksgiving, chiefly owing to the 1565 arrival of some 800 Spaniards preparing to attack the French Huguenot outpost of Fort Caroline on the St. John’s River. Near the present-day city of St. Augustine, these Catholic adventurers raised a cross, celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving, then shared a meal with Timucuan Natives before marching northward to slaughter the French. Turkey, cranberries and stuffing were not served, but fish, alligator and other local delicacies would have been in abundance. What the Timucuans thought of the undertaking is unrecorded.

There is also evidence that the French settlers held a similar communal gathering the year before. It’s possible that a Spanish explorer and his men in Texas in 1541 have a claim as well. History is complicated, to say the least, and so too is the first Thanksgiving narrative.

What are we to make of this? I am reminded of something the historian and erstwhile contrarian Henry Adams wrote: In history, and in life, “One sees what one brings.”

Whether one is observing great medieval cathedrals, national holidays or matters of life and death, we are members of some tribal culture that shapes our sense of being in the world. The history of Thanksgiving bears this out every bit as much as our local and national politics. Tribalism and identity politics have flourished these days in ways that can work against the common good, and common decency.

The human condition

This past year I have kept a watchful eye on world events, and on political and cultural conflicts closer to home. Chiefly, though, my thoughts have been more personal and introspective. Like Mark Twain, I have the hereditary impulse not to share personal matters in a public forum, but this has been quite a year. Perhaps it has something to do with turning 70 and realizing I have fewer years ahead than behind me.

In the past four months, both my mother and my brother have died unexpectedly. She was 92 but in relatively good health until a fall took the wind out of her sail and she passed within a week. My brother Joe endured five years of treatment for a rare form of cancer, which took a leg and eventually his life just a few weeks ago. He was courageous to the end, but chronic illness and its attendant indignities all proved too much for him.

It has taken me eight months, but I am well on the way to a full recovery from a stroke. Its lingering effects are still apparent, but I have learned that is the nature of the beast. And such maladies are a part of the human condition.

We have lost too many friends and acquaintances this year, and their absence leaves a collective hole in our universe — bound together “by love and death,” as the poet, essayist and undertaker Thomas Lynch would write. Life and the “principle of uncertainty” have taken on new meaning for me.

In an odd way, however, as this Thanksgiving approaches, I feel remarkably grateful. Grateful for life, for love and for the moments of joy that soften the edges of sadness and loss. This does not mean I have succumbed to a Pollyannish point of view that ignores the genuine difficulties that we as individuals and a nation face. Far from it. But I have been blessed with relationships that sustain and fulfill me.

My wife and children are chief among these, and each is precious in my eyes. They are followed by an extended group of siblings and friends. It is easy to take them all for granted, but my gratitude makes me pause and remember. “There is a community of the heart,” the writer Willie Morris observed, “and friendship is the closest community of all.”

Amid the mayhem and mischief of a nation and a people frequently at odds, this Thanksgiving I will strive to follow the words of an aging songster: “Count all your blessings and remember your dreams.” Sage advice, or perhaps simply a benediction to joy and well-being.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is an author and professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. He was most recently the editor of “Exploring Disability History in Pennsylvania,” a special edition of the Pennsylvania Historical Association’s quarterly journal.