The internet threw my eyes on a photograph in the background of an advertisement, and as it passed my sight I felt a chest-clench and a sharp inhale of panic.

I circled back to the photograph: It showed an ornate old chair and piano, posed in a building in an advanced state of deterioration. Commonplace, artsy-ish composition. Deterioration as though left for years to the elements. As though ...

And again came the clench, the catch in the breath, the flutter of terror.

For the past month, my job has been to doom-scroll war with the cold eye of the news professional I manage to believe myself still to be. Reality flows past me all day on four or five screens at once. You don’t blink lest you miss something. Four or five news wires at once, and each winnows the horror in its own style.

After a night’s shift, a shard of words that contains all the day’s shattering sticks in my head, until the next one. Broken or melting headlines: Maternity hospital missile strike. Machine-gunned the petting zoo. The look on that mother’s face; her child’s blood.

Eight straight hours of staring at battlefield pictures to see if gristle lurks in them. Those pictures we do not run. But you have to look closely.

I know in sleep now the sickly ambergris color of that mud, and the red of blood on it. The pictures with people, or the shreds of them, wither your soul, but your mind holds all of it: shelled, empty bedrooms; the satanic ugliness of battle. Elegant halls, blown apart. What shrapnel spray does to soft plaster.

The ad photograph’s trauma was itself a ghost. During the month after Sept. 11, 2001, when in daily waves the awful images rolled again and again and seeped through our eyes, on Orange Street each day I’d pass a certain tree and feel myself tense up.

Soon I saw. With the first touch of autumn cool, one bright-leafed branch now suddenly stuck out flat from the dull mass of a maple like a tongue of flame. Impact moment, second tower.

Now again. The advertisement photograph. The old chair in the burnt room; where was that? Kharkhiv? I don’t want to know. I don’t want to know.

Among the infinity of possible hells there is one in which the damned eternally watch human reality, unable to ever blink it back or turn their heads away. The torment of the wicked is to be given God’s eyes. It is ancient; J.R.R. Tolkien and Anthony Burgess both have used it.

Ernie Pyle (maybe it was A.J. Liebling) once said the journalist’s job in such times is to show folks at home as much of war as you can without making them throw up.

War’s crimes make other complaints trivial. Associated Press photographers Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka stayed and documented the murder of Mariupol until they had to get out fast because the Russians were after them personally. Attend to them. My complaint is merely that I am just the other side of that queasiness boundary. Heroes are in-country. Ernie Pyle would remind me to shut up and work.

Doug Harper is a copy editor for LNP | LancasterOnline.