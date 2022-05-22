The image has haunted me for weeks: An elderly woman in a wheelchair was among those trying to escape the Russian Army-besieged Ukrainian town of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, in early March.

She was stuck when suddenly a group of men appeared and hoisted her and her chair across the rough terrain, then escorted her to safety. With little said, and at some peril to themselves, they had given her the gift of accompaniment and a measure of deliverance from her precarious circumstances.

The video image of her ordeal has prompted me to reflect on the nature of the human condition in all its tangled and tortured features.

My ‘predicament’

The very day Russia invaded eastern Ukraine, I was released from the hospital following treatment for a stroke and two seizures brought on by a subdural hematoma (a brain bleed). This episode, and the weeks of physical and occupational therapy that have followed, have given me new and more personal insights into the reality of human vulnerability and the potential for traumatic injury without warning.

My “predicament,” as I call it, also has shaped my view of issues of war and peace, disability and the plight of so-called vulnerable populations.

At the risk of being misunderstood, I identify with that Ukrainian woman and her need for assistance, or what I prefer to call accompaniment. Without it she — and I — would have been in much worse shape. To quote the poet and songwriter Mary Gauthier, we each need “a little mercy now.”

There is no doubt that I am the more fortunate one. I have graduated from using a walker to a cane as I navigate the world around me. I am blessed to have a loving wife who accompanies me to my appointments and around the community, and quite literally picks me up when I fall down. Her patience is a balm.

Good friends have also lent a supportive hand when needed. I have received excellent medical treatment, beginning with the neuroscience nurses and physicians and therapists at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Although I have spoken, written and advocated for people with disabilities for years, I have been reminded anew that disability (in one form or another) is an inherent part of the human condition. It may be lifelong or strike unexpectedly without a moment’s notice.

Our responsibility to accompany those who experience trauma, vulnerability or the isolation of life’s tragedies is also an inherent part — or at least it should be — of the human condition. This is as true in war as it is in peacetime.

To accompany is to be fully human and other-centered, rather than fixated simply on self-interest. Accompaniment is a word Pope Francis uses often. As a friend said, the word means to “be at one’s side in help, support and service” — whether spiritually, emotionally or physically.

The Ukrainian woman in the wheelchair surely learned this, and so have I.

Home and abroad

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has received daily media coverage over the past several months. Glimpses of the trauma of war have dominated the reporting, and the internet contains a constant barrage of livestreamed updates of the latest atrocities. From Kharkiv to Odesa, in large cities and rural hamlets, the military advances and the stalwart Ukrainian resistance have played out against a backdrop of schools, hospitals and civilian residences in ruin.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 6.3 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland since late February, and a greater number of Ukrainians have been displaced internally. Furthermore, the images of women and children sheltering in basements and subway stations have been gut-wrenching. Russian state-sponsored terrorism continues as major portions of Ukraine have become a wasteland of shattered dreams and empty promises.

Much like Ukraine’s urban infrastructure, the social service and medical systems have been placed under severe strain. Where they are still available, essential humanitarian aid and medical supplies are provided by outside organizations. Such necessities as food, clean water and adequate sanitation are not accessible for large numbers of people, who risk life and limb to wander the streets for provisions. The once-predictable normalcy of everyday life has been erased by the unpredictability of war and the ensuing trauma it has wrought. Much like the global pandemic, the toll on mental health will be a generational crisis long after the hostilities are ended.

For some reason, the present plight of Ukrainians and refugees the world over has got me thinking about events closer to home.

In the commonwealth and across the country, our own social services sector is in a state of crisis. (I am not drawing a direct comparison to Ukraine, only saying that my own recent experiences have brought home with a degree of urgency a compelling juxtaposition of interests.)

There are more than 12,000 Pennsylvanians with intellectual and developmental disabilities on the commonwealth’s waiting list for home- and community-based services. Lancaster County is among the counties with the most residents who qualify for, and need, these essential services (or accompaniment).

Nationwide, according to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission, a nonpartisan legislative branch agency, the number stands at 700,000 citizens with disabilities who — though legally entitled to these therapeutic, behavioral and residential services — cannot access them. Such services are not charity, and the numbers may be an underestimate of need. These services affect quality of life, and for those who are eligible they can be life-sustaining.

I am bewildered and perturbed that the fragmented health and human services infrastructure in Pennsylvania is not more of a policy concern for those seeking election to local and statewide office. Both the incumbents and their opponents appear to be either clueless or uninformed. This is as true of Democratic aspirants for elected office as it is for their Republican counterparts. Too many candidates who tout their pro-life credentials seem utterly indifferent to the real-world forces that affect citizens and constituents with disabilities. I’d remind them that aging means that disability is their destiny, as it has been mine.

Public policy has consequences. Whether in times of war or peace, being able to connect the dots has a social and policy benefit. If nothing else, it should compel us to stop and think about the fraught personal circumstances that shape the human condition. The spirit of accompaniment goes further, challenging us to take purposeful and sometimes risky positions on behalf of our fellow human beings.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. His most recent publication is “Pennhurst and the Struggle for Disability Rights” (Penn State Press 2020). He chairs the Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia’s Disability Policy Circle.