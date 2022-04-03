I have a personal story to tell about the plight of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The statistics are truly terrible. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, after five weeks of fighting, a quarter of Ukraine’s population of about 44 million people has been displaced. This includes more than 4 million who have fled the country as refugees; more than 2.3 million have crossed Ukraine’s 330-mile western border with Poland.

Poland is half the geographical size of Ukraine and has a population of about 38 million. Ukraine is about the size of Texas; Poland is slightly smaller than New Mexico.

I can imagine the refugees’ distress to a certain extent because my father was a Polish refugee at the outbreak of World War II. He was raised in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, and at the age of 26 fled the country shortly after the German invasion began in September 1939.

My grandparents realized their only son would be killed once the German army reached the capital. So the heartrending family decision was made for him to leave and hook up with Allied forces in Britain. Members of other Warsaw families did the same.

My father made his way across Europe and North Africa to Scotland where he joined a Polish tank regiment. There he met and married my mother and started life anew in a foreign land. So, my father’s story gives me some idea of what the Ukrainian refugees must be going through.

I also have a friend in Warsaw who is at the heart of community efforts helping the refugees in their struggle to survive. The Rev. David Brown is an Anglican pastor from England who has lived in Poland for many years. I met him when my wife, Dorie, and I made a pilgrimage to Warsaw in 2017 in search of my grandparents’ graves.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I emailed him and asked how things were going in Poland. I instinctively knew that he — as a compassionate community leader — would be in the thick of things helping the refugees, and sure enough he is. He wrote back right away and shared what he had written a few days before about what the Polish people and refugees have been experiencing.

David and his wife live in the northern port city of Gdynia but his ministry extends to Warsaw in central Poland and down to the ancient city of Krakow in the south, so his work covers a considerable part of the country.

David made several observations. His first was this: “Each Refugee is an individual human tragedy.” I noted he capitalized Refugee every time he used the word in his email. It was an indication of the importance and dignity he accorded each afflicted person.

The suffering is apparent all the time. He says Ukrainian parents tell him their children cry every night and have nightmares. He says this is true of older people too.

David confirmed that refugees have been welcomed to Poland. He said although a significant number of Ukrainians have moved on to other countries and many are living with friends and families, the demands on all the countries receiving refugees have been enormous.

The Polish parliament has passed measures granting the refugees benefits and access to health and education services. It also has approved payments for those who house Ukrainian refugees. The refugees can legally stay and work in Poland for 18 months.

With such a rapid influx of refugees one wonders how Poland is able to absorb them. David said the population of Warsaw (around 1.7 million) has grown by 20%. In his home city of Gdynia, there are refugee hostels and the schools have many new pupils. This is happening in every community. It has meant there’s an accompanying demand for Ukrainian teachers.

He said there are constant calls to help people experiencing difficulty and delays getting visas and provisions; new problems arise daily. “The authorities are having to be much more in control of volunteers and helping organizations,” he noted, “as people take advantage of the situation in dreadful and criminal ways, such as people trafficking.”

Nevertheless, David said the strains of the time have brought out the best in people. “Husbands, parents, family and friends often remain in Ukraine,” he noted. “Loss, separation, frantic concern for the safety of loved ones is part of the trauma and horror of the present. Yet many, many people seemed to have grown and found themselves empowered by the calls and challenges of this time.”

He wrote of leading a memorial service for a 58-year-old Ukrainian man who died in Kyiv on Feb. 23, the day before the Russian invasion. The late man's wife, two daughters, four grandchildren and two dogs started their escape from Ukraine the next day and eventually arrived in Warsaw.

Because the family could not return to Kyiv for their loved one’s burial and service, they gathered in a Warsaw church. “The Church, like so many people here, have found accommodation for families and the kindness and help given has been amazing to see,” David wrote.

David described the positive response of people of all countries welcoming refugees into their homes as “love in action.” But he did not downplay what is involved with such a long-term commitment. “Offering accommodation,” he noted, “does not only demand warm and open hearts but also a very practical realism and recognition of the challenges as well as the joys and benefits.”

He noted that there are some unexpected sufferings. He mentioned a friend who, as a small child, had been in a prisoner of war camp in Singapore during World War II and “has had all those dreadful, painful memories brought back.”

And he mentioned that COVID-19 is “still a daily killer and affects so many people in many aspects of their lives.”

David’s words were filled with the concern being shown by the Polish people toward their Ukrainian neighbors to the east. So many Poles like my father were refugees in World War II. Now they are helping the victims of another invasion.

They convey a message of hope, of humankind banding together in the face of almost unbearable hardship. David concluded his email with the pastoral words, “We are so impressed by all that you and others are giving, often unnoticed but essential, to help others not only survive but also to grow and see the Light of God’s Love, sometimes shining dimly but always there, through these dark, dark days.”

John Jascoll is a longtime correspondent for LNP | LancasterOnline. Born in London, England, he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the London School of Economics.