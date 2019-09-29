Video games are often viewed negatively within our culture: expensive distractions that rot the brains of youth due to prolonged exposure to a screen.
Over time, however, video games have been found to be designed using meaningful learning principles.
When I mention learning, many envision a classroom setting with a teacher lecturing on curriculum material and students struggling to pay attention. This bleak image has been amplified in the past few decades, with teachers needing to focus more and more on preparing students for standardized testing. Schools often punish failure with nonnegotiable grades, allowing for little experimental learning.
In “Resonant Games” — a book published by MIT that explores the connection between learning and game design — games allow for four freedoms in learning: freedom to explore, fail, put forth effort and establish personal identity. Games encourage interaction and self-efficacy more than standard classrooms do.
Games push for engagement, having students learn from experience rather than simply consuming information through lectures. Isn’t it strange how people put off schoolwork due to difficulty but push toward completion when playing video games? Students often fail or struggle with classroom assignments because they are given no reason for persistence. But video games can make even difficult tasks enjoyable, as well as supply constant feedback for learning benefits.
While the balance of fun and learning may seem impossible, I compare it to young children playing with toys. Toys, such as plastic lawnmowers, introduce children to adult activities in a manner allowing for exploration. According to the MIT School of Engineering, many MIT students played with Legos as children; they say that the toys taught them basic concepts of problem-solving and physics. These examples could be comparable to children being introduced to driving through video games rather than at the wheel of a real car. In both physical and virtual play, children are offered a safe, experiment-enabled introduction to concepts without fear of harm or failure.
Regarding basic skills, a 2014 study from the American Journal of Play states that video games aid with processes such as memory and decision-making. In addition, a study conducted by the University of Toronto linked playing video games to improved hand-eye coordination.
The world’s incorporation of electronics is increasing: Companies innovate electronic devices daily; the availability of information is constantly improving; and competitive gaming payouts are becoming more lucrative. Ignoring the ever-growing presence of technology could lead to society losing the opportunity to continue such innovations.
Hopefully, society can also advance past the misconceptions about video games and welcome them for their educational benefits. According to the 2016 U.S. News/Raytheon STEM Index, there has been a 20% increase of STEM graduates since 2000. With the increase of STEM graduates coinciding with a decade of significant innovations such as smart devices, there could be a connection to these graduates’ interest in their fields due to technology such as video games. Properly utilizing modern tools, such as game-based learning, encourages innovation to continue in the near future.
Shaun Lucas is a freshman from York County and the associate news editor of The Snapper, Millersville University’s student newspaper.