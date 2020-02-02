By now, 94% of Americans have made up their minds, according to a Fox News poll last week.

About 50% of Americans believe President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses and support his removal from office. And about 44% of the country is as committed as ever to Trump. There is nothing Trump could do to shake their faith in him.

Speaking of faith, many Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate have developed a relationship with Trump that is reminiscent of something out of the Old Testament. Trump is clearly wrathful and his supporters believe he is to be revered, feared and obeyed, and no blasphemy shall pass through the faithful’s lips when speaking of him.

Just as it would be absurd to call a witness to testify against God because God is all-knowing and all-powerful, Senate and House Republican officials believed it was absurd to call witnesses to testify against Trump because Trump is omnipotent — and a very stable genius at that.

Any day now, the gospel according to Fox News will report that Trump has tweeted an updated commandment as follows, “I am the Lord thy God from Queens, thou shalt not have any other gods, or presidents, before or after me — especially not Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe or Nancy.”

Despite Trump’s truly impressive skill in keeping his sheeplike GOP in line, an increasing number of Americans, most of whom are independents, are growing tired of Trump and the GOP officials who cower before their master.

The military view

One such group of people, who respect authority but also believe in honor and integrity, are those in the U.S. military. By the time he left office, President Barack Obama was not highly popular among those in the military, and many hoped that Trump would reverse Obama-era troop reductions.

However, recent polling shows that Trump’s support among active-duty service members is diminishing.

Every year since 2016, The Military Times has conducted a poll of service members’ views toward President Trump. Each year it gets worse for Trump.

Currently, 45.1% view Trump “very unfavorably,” while only 24.3% view him “very favorably.”

After factoring in those who feel less strongly, the results mirror the general population — about 50% of service members have an overall unfavorable view of Trump, and about 42% have an overall favorable view.

The Military Times concludes that there are several reasons for this. First, former Secretary of Defense James Mattis was highly respected in the military, but Mattis quit the Trump administration because he could no longer be complicit in Trump’s backstabbing of our allies.

There’s also revulsion at Trump’s comments toward brave civil servants in the State Department and intelligence community with whom many military service members collaborate on a daily basis.

Lastly, most people in the military hold themselves to a high standard and most know that their commander in chief is a pretty bad example of an ethical leader.

Keep in mind that this latest poll was taken before Trump’s former chief of staff and four-star Gen. John Kelly offered his thoughts on whether former national security adviser John Bolton should testify — as he expressed a desire to do — in the Senate impeachment trial.

According to The New York Times, Bolton writes in his new book that Trump told him directly that he wanted to continue freezing military aid to Ukraine until its government helped with investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Kelly’s response: “I believe John Bolton. ... He always gave the president the unvarnished truth.”

Kelly added, of the impeachment trial, “I mean half of Americans think this process is purely political and shouldn’t be happening, but since it is happening, the majority of Americans would like to hear the whole story. ... So I think if there are people that could contribute to this, either innocence or guilt ... I think they should be heard.”

As a former U.S. Army officer, I’d like to thank Kelly.

A Trump-worshiper, however, would ask Kelly: How dare you not support the president’s attempts to suppress the truth? Don’t you know that your heroic service to the nation must be trumped by your eternal fealty to your new god, the reality TV star from Queens?

Just ‘headaches’

Military service members also were outraged by Trump’s recent comments about the impact of traumatic brain injuries sustained by U.S. service members in the Jan. 8 Iranian ballistic missile strike that struck two Iraqi military bases housing coalition troops.

Trump first told us there had been no American casualties in the strike. Then we were told 11 service members had suffered concussion-like symptoms. That number grew until last week, we learned that 64 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.

At a Jan. 22 news conference, Trump characterized the brain injuries as “headaches,” and said, “No, I don’t consider them very serious injuries, relative to other injuries that I’ve seen.”

The Veterans of Foreign Wars did not hold back.

Traumatic brain injury “is a serious injury and one that cannot be taken lightly,” VFW National Commander William “Doc” Schmitz said in a statement. “The VFW expects an apology from the president to our service men and women for his misguided remarks.”

How dare the VFW demand an apology from the president? Doesn’t that veterans organization know that Trump had bone spurs that kept him out of Vietnam? He speaks with authority about serious conditions affecting brave patriots.

Who do the members of the VFW think they are — veterans of foreign wars or something?

Surviving vs. thriving

Back to reality. Yes, an increasing number of service members now view Trump unfavorably. But so, too, does the American public at large.

The country has withstood Trump for this long but not without consequences. We survived the impeachable offenses of presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, and we will survive Trump’s.

However, there’s a stark difference between surviving and thriving. The values upon which our Constitution was founded are being eroded. We may survive this, but in order to thrive, we need to realize what we stand for. A president who is allowed to believe he can do no wrong is not why our ancestors rebelled against King George III.

The longer Trump stays in office, the more support he’ll lose from service members and civilian women and independents. Then, when he’s a private citizen, New York Attorney General Letitia James can seek to exact the justice Americans are due.

Sometimes it takes a while, but people like Trump always go down. Trump is no god or king, despite his insistence and that of his supporters.

Trump is a masterful manipulator. What we saw on TV last week during the Senate trial was something I would have expected to see on another continent. Unbelievably, his defense counsel Alan Dershowitz asserted that “if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

In other words, whatever Trump does must be seen as being good for the country because he thinks it is.

In the words of P.F. Sloan, we may not yet be on the “eve of destruction.” But if we give Trump a free pass to do whatever he wants, we certainly would be.

Bryan T. Stinchfield, Ph.D., is a former Army officer who served in the U.S. intelligence community. He is an associate professor in the business, organizations and society department at Franklin & Marshall College.