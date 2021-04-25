Not all houses catch on fire, but we still have smoke alarms. Not all houses get robbed, yet we still lock our doors at night. Not all men abuse women, but it’s enough men that it makes it dangerous for women to walk alone.

On March 3, Sarah Everard was kidnapped and murdered while walking home in London, England. Even when she seemingly did everything “right” — like taking a longer walk than normal so she would stay in the light, wearing running shoes and brightly colored clothing, and being on a phone call with her boyfriend, she was still murdered. A police officer — a man she had been taught to trust in dangerous situations — has been charged with her murder.

Everard wasn’t the first person murdered on her walk home, and she won’t be the last. We need more awareness of these issues. And less playing “devil’s advocate” for the other side.

“Not All Men” is a reactionary movement in response to growing feminism and assault awareness. Whenever there is any progress fighting systemic inequalities of justice, there is always going to be a reactionary movement.

An equivalent is when people started saying “Black Lives Matter” and the reaction from some was “All Lives Matter.”

Those in the “Not All Men” movement are not trying to get anything done. They’re just trying to justify or excuse behavior that has been excused for far too long.

The easiest thing to do is put blame on someone, and sometimes the blame is put in the wrong place. One of the most common things said to domestic abuse victims is “Why didn’t you leave the relationship?”

For rape victims, it’s “Were you drunk?” or “What were you wearing?” Blaming women for the actions that men did to them does not solve any problems — it just discourages women from sharing their stories or filing a report. Too many women are taught to believe that they are responsible for men’s behavior.

A Mashable survey on sexual harassment found that 97% of women between the ages of 18 and 24 have experienced sexual harassment or violence. Another study by Open Access Government found the same results when interviewing different women; it found that 96% of the women did not report their attacks because they had the belief nothing would change.

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center reported in 2015 that 1 in 5 women and 1 in 71 men will be raped in their lifetimes. About 63% of rapes are not reported, and only 12% of child sexual abuse is reported.

Researchers also found that in 812 sexual assault cases, 2.1% were false reports. Bringing all of this back to blaming the victim, another common response to anyone sharing their story is “They’re faking it for attention.” So it’s no wonder that over half of the cases are not reported.

Women are taught that nobody will believe them or nothing will come of their reporting.

You know there’s a problem when women have to buy pepper spray to put on their keychains to protect themselves. You can rationally believe there is a problem when businesses start selling “cat claws” — a tool that can be worn around two fingers with sharp ends to stab someone with — for women to put in their purses or on their keychains.

No one should need self-defense tools while walking home or while walking to their car when it’s dark.

The issue isn’t every man. The issue is every man who doesn’t believe women, who does not speak out and who doesn’t do what they can to make women feel safer.

Every man who argues against statistics and facts about sexual harassment and assault is part of the problem. There are ways to show support without harming others, and there are ways to bring awareness without tearing women down.

Educate yourself, your sons, husbands, nephews and other men in your community on what they can do to make women feel safer — like crossing the street so they aren’t walking behind women who are alone. Simple things like that can be put into any man’s daily routine and make women in their community feel safer.

Jenna Bachman is in the 10th grade at Warwick High School.