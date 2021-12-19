Stephen King describes stories as fossils.

“The writer’s job is to use the tools in his or her toolbox to get as much of each one out of the ground intact as possible,” he writes.

The author’s technique of slowly, carefully trying to excavate an entire story starting with a mysterious, barely visible fragment sticking out of the ground applies to writing nonfiction and daily newspaper journalism as well.

That fragment, to us, is a fact. A detail. A small piece of newsworthy information that could lead us, with some digging, to a much larger story.

I say could because we don’t know what the hidden portion of the story looks like when we first start using the tools of journalistic excavation: conducting interviews, seeking public records and gathering information from other authoritative sources. Unearthing what lies beneath can take hours, days, weeks, months.

Many times we never find the whole story.

On the afternoon of Nov. 27, a day before Hanukkah was to begin, LNP | LancasterOnline breaking news reporter Erik Yabor started work on a story with only this fragment: A steel menorah in Lancaster’s Penn Square had been vandalized — or, in the words of the police department and City Hall, “intentionally damaged.”

Who did it? And why?

Was this an act of intimidation or antisemitism as Jews began celebrating their eight-day Festival of Lights? Was it an act of drunken stupidity? Nobody knew.

Erik started digging.

He attended the first menorah lighting, which drew hundreds of citizens to the heart of the city. He talked to leaders of the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster, which helped purchase the menorah. He talked to the artist who designed the 460-pound steel structure. He talked to police and investigators.

And he shared information as he obtained it, the job of a news reporter.

Erik’s coverage culminated later that week with an announcement from Lancaster County’s top law enforcement official, who had obtained surveillance footage: There would be no criminal charges because, well, it turned out that a couple of overzealous huggers fell into the menorah in the wee hours of a Saturday morning. It was an accident.

So: Did we jump to conclusions on this whole thing?

Seven consecutive days of stories, editorials and op-eds about … two people stumbling around town?

Jon Singer of Manheim Township thought so.

“As a service to the public, LNP | LancasterOnline has an obligation to check facts before going to press,” he wrote in a letter to the editor. “It is my supposition that every individual labeling the accident as antisemitic was well aware of the many surveillance cameras throughout the city. Would it not have been logical to view the tapes before assuming it had to be an antisemitic act?”

Singer was echoing similar criticism from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who said we “jumped to conclusions too quickly” and that it was “typical of the LNP to assume the worst of our community.”

I’d like to make two succinct points here:

First: Our news stories never labeled the perpetrators as antisemitic. They never described the damage as an act of hate. They did not jump to conclusions or “assume the worst of our community.”

In fact, our only use of the words “antisemitic” and “antisemitism” was in the context of stating that, early in the investigation, no one had determined whether these terms should be applied in the case — and that if hate was the motive, it would not be tolerated in this community.

Jewish leaders were similarly careful. A leader of the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster said those who bent the menorah “could have been people who didn’t even know what it was and just decided they wanted to damage it.”

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, whose members work independently of the news-gathering operation, also declined to assign a motive to the vandals. “We don’t know yet whether they were spurred by hate or mere disregard,” the board wrote on Nov. 30.

Second (and more important): This didn’t happen in a void. If you’ve been paying attention to the newspaper, you wouldn’t actually have been out of line for assuming the worst.

A chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, the East Coast Knights of the True Invisible Empire, met in the southern end a few years ago. Last year, the nation’s most notorious white nationalists met here to launch a political party whose stated enemy is “Zionism and the international Jewish oligarchy.” They were hosted by a prominent Holocaust denier who owns a house a couple blocks from the town square.

When Rabbi Jack Paskoff of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim said, “This is a frightening time for Jews in this county,” he wasn’t referring merely to a menorah’s bent steel.

He wasn’t jumping to conclusions or assuming the worst.

He was referring to dark forces operating just beneath the surface.

You don’t have to dig very deep to figure that out.

One of my New Year’s resolutions is to meet you in this space more often. Let’s plan on occasional Sundays and see how that goes. (You know how resolutions are.) Send me questions, comments or even your own suggestions for what LNP | LancasterOnline’s New Year’s resolutions should be. I’m at tmurse@lnpnews.com.