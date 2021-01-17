We need to consider the urgency of addressing systemic racism in this country, given the Jan. 6 assault by a white nationalist mob on the U.S. Capitol.

The belief in white superiority and domination goes back to this nation’s founding, and lingers over our history like a cloud of shame, polluting everything it touches.

An acquaintance noted this in an email: “The insurrectionists were marching to retain white supremacy — and look at how they were treated. They were mostly allowed to leave the premises, unscathed.”

As President-elect Joe Biden noted, imagine if the violent seditionists were part of the Black Lives Matter movement. Do you think they would have gotten into, let alone out of, the Capitol “unscathed” after beating police officers, one fatally? No member of the Republican Party, including U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County, can pretend that an armed gang of African Americans who tried to seize power would have survived untouched, after taking selfies of themselves defacing and stealing federal property.

“Where do we go from here?” my acquaintance asked, echoing the title of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final book. “How do we finally come to terms with racism in this nation?”

So I thought about what the most distinguished Lancastrian, Thaddeus Stevens, would tell us if he could — and it’s not pretty.

He would tell us to pay attention to the history that brought us to this terrible present, where thugs in Nazi T-shirts waving Confederate flags were free to roam the halls of the U.S. Capitol.

After the Civil War, Radical Republicans in Congress — led by Stevens — sought to properly suppress racial supremacists by sending federal troops to the South to oversee the establishment of civil rights and more democratic governments in the former Confederacy. Unfortunately, Radical Reconstruction did not last, and so those racial supremacists ended up governing one-third of the United States as Jim Crow Democrats into my lifetime.

Had Radical Reconstruction endured, there would have been no opening for Goldwater and Reagan Republicans to pick up their banner via Richard Nixon’s Machiavellian “Southern strategy,” which kept a barely veiled white nationalism alive as a political option into the present.

As anyone active in national politics knows, the pretense that President Donald Trump’s overt racism is a newfangled aberration is absurd. It is merely the culmination of the standard Republican playbook since the 1970s.

Old Thad would repeat what he said over and over during the war to end slavery: that white nationalism is treason to America, and should be treated as such. Pardoning traitors only encourages treason. Patient education, outreach, calls for unity — these are all smokescreens for doing nothing.

Educators like me have been teaching the real history of America for half a century, from middle school on up, and look where we are now. We have Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations everywhere that completely ignore King’s revolutionary message. And every whining sycophant abasing himself or herself at the altar of Trump claims to “see no color.”

The pro-Trump Republicans reading this know full well that there are racists all around them. But what do they do about it? We need an explicit, unbending condemnation of anyone who accepts systemic racism — which is to say, too many members of the Republican Party. I am not saying that Smucker or his supporters are white supremacists — it’s actually much worse. They are people who have convinced themselves to go along with systemic racism. They are, to put it plainly, “good Germans,” like all those people who insisted in 1945 that they had never joined the Nazi party, and had no personal connection to genocide.

I am afraid that a significant portion of the white public, including many who read this essay, are lost, permanently. One hopes their children will view them as the children of the Germans did in the 1950s and ’60s — as Arnold Schwarzenegger, of all people, has eloquently explained for us in his recent YouTube video.

History will not absolve those who fail to recognize and root out systemic racism and who actively support white supremacy.

White supremacy is not an “original sin” in which we are all equally complicit, or of which we are all equally guiltless. You can make a choice and those who collude in sin —\!q the sin of thinking they are better than other human beings — will be on the wrong side of history.

Abolitionist John Brown had hoped to inspire enslaved persons to revolt. In his closing speech at his trial for treason against the Commonwealth of Virginia on Nov. 2, 1859, Brown said these words, which any serious Christian should understand: “I am yet too young to understand that God is any respecter of persons.”

Those of you who supported the insurrection at the Capitol, who supported the president who instigated it, need to reflect on the sin of white supremacy. U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming have shown you how to separate yourselves from sin. Walk in their light.

Van Gosse is a professor of history and chair of Africana studies at Franklin & Marshall College.