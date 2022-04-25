Did you ever wonder when newspapers and magazines began separating stories into established sections so readers could find most of the crime news in one department, sports in another, obituaries in one place and legal notices elsewhere?

Probably not. But, being a scribbler, the Scribbler has.

The separation originated, apparently, in the early 1830s in an obscure newspaper called The Bethania Palladium, published in Salisbury Township by the ultra-eccentric Reuben Chambers. (See “The Scribbler” column of March 13, 2019, for background on Chambers and the Palladium.)

Brett Snyder presented a program on Chambers, his newspaper and other ventures to the Salisbury Township Historical Society last month via YouTube. Snyder operates a business buying and selling old newspapers and magazines at Pastpaper.com in Gap. He has processed tons of periodicals.

The Bethania Palladium is different from most newspapers for several reasons, Snyder says in the YouTube video. “One of Reuben’s unique inventions was his departmentalizing of every section of his newspaper, something that was not done by other publications until the 20th century — notably Time magazine in 1923.”

Chambers grouped news stories in departments labeled “Political Department,” “Farmer Department,” and “Health,” “Temperance,” “Anti-Slavery” and “Indians” departments. If a particular bit of news did not seem to fit an existing department, Chambers instantly created a new one.

Chambers published The Bethania Palladium sporadically from 1832 to 1834. Snyder has purchased several of the rare issues and highlights the editor's numerous rants (“He was the anti-est man alive”) in the video.

You can tap into Snyder’s 34-minute-long presentation from the historical society’s Facebook page or directly through YouTube.

The ‘Jakey Brake’

The Scribbler recently consulted Steve Gochenauer, a Lancaster County geographic information systems analyst. When we were done with business, Steve said he had jokes to share. Both involved coined words.

As he was driving down the steep hill on Route 272 at the Buck, Gochenauer saw an Amish buggy slowing and thought, “He must be using his ‘Jakey brake.’ (Of course, that's a play on the so-called “Jake brake,” a compression release engine brake that truck drivers often use on that and other hills.)

As he continued along the road, Gochenauer stopped at a gasoline station. He said he broke into a sweat when he saw the price of a gallon. “I must be coming down with the ‘car-owner virus,’ ” he thought.

This goofiness provides the Scribbler with reason to refer to a letter received last year from longtime column reader Gene Moore, of East Hempfield Township. Moore provided a list of coined words.

The first came from Willow Street resident Bill Adams. Adams claimed a state of debilitating joint pain should be called “arthwrongus.”

Then Moore listed his owned coined words. They include “traffic jamb,” a condition that occurs when everyone tries to get in or out of the door at the same time; “bottleship,” a meticulous assembly of a miniature naval vessel and “fun-eral director,” someone who adds levity to a memorial service.

All of this coining prompted the Scribbler to come up with his own words, including “agricapture,” something that occurs when a developer paves over farmland for a housing development, shopping center or prison; and “Pronksters,” residents of Ronks who play pranks on their neighbors.

That's more than enough corny coining for now. The Scribbler welcomes other new words at his email address listed below. Coined words that relate to Lancaster County people, places or events will receive special consideration.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.