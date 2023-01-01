When it convenes Tuesday, the new Pennsylvania House of Representatives will vote on a resolution that will shape Pennsylvania’s policy, budgets, economy and future. The new state Senate will do the same. If they follow past practice, those resolutions will put extraordinary power in the hands of a few party leaders, give near-dictatorial power to committee chairs elected by a tiny fraction of Pennsylvania voters and take away the right of most legislators to represent the people who elected them.

Pennsylvania legislative rules are not set by law or the state constitution. They’re in the resolutions passed quickly at the start of each new session. Most legislators don’t even see them until minutes before the vote. Most won’t know what changes were made from the last set of rules. And most newly elected legislators won’t realize — until well into the new session — that they’ve lost any say about what issues are debated, what bills get a vote or what amendments are considered.

Some states have legislative rules established by their state constitution. Some have them in law. Many have rules that allow all legislators some say in setting the legislative agenda. Few states render as many full-time legislators powerless or as ineffective as Pennsylvania’s recent legislative rules.

In recent sessions, Pennsylvania’s Legislature has passed about 7% of bills introduced. In the 2021-22 session, that translated into 293 bills out of the 4,913 introduced. Compare that to some of our neighbor states. In a three-month session, Maryland’s part-time Legislature — in which members are paid about $50,000 per year — passed 776 of 2,498 bills introduced (31%). In a similar three-month session, Virginia’s part-time Legislature, paid $18,000 per year, passed 807 of 2,141 bills introduced (37.7%).

More than 70% of bills introduced in the Pennsylvania General Assembly are never even considered in committee. While some committees consider a large percentage of bills, others rarely meet, never consider bills from the minority party or refuse consideration of bills with broad public support because the committee chair, elected by a tiny percent of Pennsylvania voters, simply isn’t interested.

Half of the bills that emerge from one chamber are ignored or blocked in the other. In some cases, bills passed unanimously in one chamber are never even considered in committee in the other. Most decisions about bills are made behind closed doors by committee chairs, party leaders or party caucuses. Stakeholders rarely have a say, and negotiation and honest debate rarely happen in public view.

Every year, Pennsylvania’s Legislature passes resolutions to create bipartisan commissions and advisory boards to research pressing issues and recommend solutions. The required reports invariably propose amendments of outdated or imprecise legislation and new bills to address well-documented problems. Yet those recommendations are often ignored completely by the same committees that authorized the studies.

Thirty years of badly gerrymandered maps allowed the leaders who drew the maps to also set the rules, block reforms and use taxpayer funds to further partisan goals.

The new, more responsive, state legislative districts can now return power to the voters — where it belongs.

Fair Districts PA, the League of Women Voters and other advocacy groups are asking leaders for rules resolutions that return agenda power to the legislators we elect.

We’re asking all of our state legislators for two simple resolutions:

— Vote no on state House and state Senate resolutions that take away your right to represent us. Demand rules that ensure that bipartisan solutions get a vote in committee. If bills come out of committee with bipartisan support, demand that they be given a vote on the chamber floor. If they pass in one chamber with bipartisan support, demand that they be given a vote in the other chamber, as well.

— And vote no on the state House or state Senate resolution introducing a package of rules you haven’t had time to read and review.

As voters, we’re making our own resolutions: resolving to pay attention, share what we learn, and vote out legislators and leaders who defend and affirm the dysfunctional status quo.

Pennsylvania needs a collaborative Legislature that’s able to negotiate and pass bipartisan solutions, so that our economy and communities can thrive.

Learn more at FixHarrisburg.com and resolve to join us on the state Capitol steps in Harrisburg on Tuesday to ask for better legislative rules.

Carol Kuniholm chairs Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan, citizen-led coalition working to stop gerrymandering, and FixHarrisburg.com, a joint initiative with the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania. Twitter: @CKuniholm.