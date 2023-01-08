When I was a kid in school, writing out the new year used to take me almost the entire month of January to get used to.

My tests would come back with the previous year circled in red, the current year written in and points deducted.

Getting 100% would be out of the question until at least February. Well, at least as far as the date was concerned.

I think that is true for most kids. Years feel substantial when you’re young — carved in stone, not something disposed of at the stroke of midnight or erased as a crystal ball drops.

The older I get, though, I find the years aren’t carved in stone — they’re written in sand. A new one comes as easily as turning a page. Making the adjustment between writing 2022 and 2023 is easy. I hardly break a sweat.

My astonishment goes in the other direction now. When I fill out my date of birth on a website, it takes just a moment to choose the month. There are only 12 choices after all, and I was born in May. The day takes a bit longer — still only 31 possibilities. But it takes me three or four spins on that stupid wheel to get to my birth year.

And I realize I have become an iceberg: Most of me is out of sight below the surface of my life and the bit above is getting smaller every year, and going by at a dizzying speed.

My wife and I enjoyed a wonderful holiday season with our family this year — the first “normal” gathering since COVID-19 began. We’ve had an arrival and departure board in our kitchen since Thanksgiving. We have five kids between us, and their families, dogs and “significant others” make for a houseful. We’re grateful for the expansion leaves in the dining room table. We needed all of them!

Listening to our kids talk after dinner, I could hear how their lives are focused, like a flashlight through the dark. Striving. Hoping. Planning. They’re young. The future still has heft and a tangible presence — a promise that they must lean into.

As a parent, it makes me proud and happy. I want them to achieve what they are striving to achieve. To have what they want, and more than what they want. I remember when I was like that, too.

But it’s different now for me. I realize how life has taken on a different feel, a broader feel, at my stage. Life is not so much what’s in my flashlight beam; it’s also what is revealed just beyond it — no matter how faintly, no matter how hard I have to squint to see it.

My life has trained me to look instinctively to the shadows: the space between light and dark. I feel my life reaching for something I can’t always put my finger on — at what is revealed by accident, no matter how well intended and focused I am.

Every year, our faith tells the story of what the shadows reveal. A baby, the gift of God, lying in a bed of straw. Angels singing in the sheep fields at night. A star that bypasses palaces and leads to a stable.

And now in this Epiphany season, we commemorate all those places where the sacred shines through the mundane stuff of living.

A beloved son baptized in a muddy Jordan River. Jesus being driven into the wilderness of fasting, prayer and temptation — a wilderness we’ll also enter in a few short weeks when Lent begins.

As I wrote this, the national spotlight was shining on U.S. House Republicans, shedding their dignity to fight over scraps of political power, turning the promise of new beginnings into a spectacle of cravenness and threatening the welfare of so many vulnerable people in the process. I was reminded that a larger hand is still moving, and a bigger story is still being told — in what is written in stone and in what the waves wash away. In the eternal endurance of the future and the grand sweep of the past on which it rests. In what we reach for and in what reaches back for us.

We are surrounded by an indomitable holiness, stepping toward us through the shadows and transfiguring the darkest clouds on the mountaintop to a vision that is lived out in the valley.

Today, more than ever, that gives me hope.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.