The LNP Editorial Board will welcome two new community board members Monday.
Willonda McCloud and Stephen Kraybill will join the existing members of the board: Suzanne Cassidy, Opinion editor; Chris Otto, deputy Opinion editor; Barbara Hough Huesken, community liaison; and Paula Wolf, editorial writer.
Community members of the LNP Editorial Board generally serve for about six months. They volunteer their time to bring voices from the community to board discussions about editorials, the daily opinion pieces that address issues important to Lancaster County.
McCloud, of Lancaster, has been the president and CEO of Bright Side Opportunities Center since 2016. She also sits on the Lancaster County STEM Alliance Advisory Board, which is chaired by LNP Publisher Robert Krasne and funded by The Steinman Foundation. Before she took the helm at Bright Side, McCloud was the program director at the Family Health Council of Central Pennsylvania. Her many volunteer commitments have included chairing the board of Leadership Lancaster.
Kraybill is an attorney who resides in Lititz. He retired in 2018 from the law firm Blakinger Thomas, where he was a partner. Most of his work was in local government, estate planning and administration. He served as solicitor for several townships. He also volunteers with the Lancaster Rotary Club and The Common Wheel.
The board is grateful to the members who served in 2019: Deborah Gonzalez, Mandy Stoltzfus, James L. Adams and Walter Otto.
Gonzalez, of Lancaster Township, is a social worker who has a master's degree and serves as a bilingual bereavement counselor at Hospice & Community Care.
Mandy Stoltzfus, of Eden Township, is a special education paraprofessional at Pequea Valley High School. She is pursuing her master’s degree in special education from Liberty University. She previously worked for LNP.
Adams, of Mount Joy, retired as vice chairman of the board of directors of The Wenger Group in 2018. He was honored by Penn State University’s Department of Animal Science with its 2018 Poultry Science Distinguished Alumnus award. He chairs the advocacy committee of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and serves on the board of the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance.
Otto, of Manheim Township, worked in the communications business, and has been active in the Lancaster County community for more than four decades. He has served on the boards of organizations including the Lancaster Chamber, the Lancaster Rotary Club, the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, and the United Way of Lancaster County. He’s an active member of The Tucquan Club, The Quarryville Slumbering Groundhog Lodge, The Breakfast Club East Cycling Club and The VIPer Ski Club.
If you’d like to be considered for a future stint on the board, please email Suzanne Cassidy at scassidy@lnpnews.com.