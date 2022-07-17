The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board welcomed a new community board member last week.

Michael Montgomery, of Manheim Township, is a lifelong Lancaster County resident who earned a master’s degree in business administration from Millersville University. He is a construction executive with a focus on medical and adaptive reuse.

Montgomery joins LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy and Deputy Opinion Editor Chris Otto, as well as community member Lillie Farmer, a human resources professional in the nonprofit sector, on the board.

Community members of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board volunteer their time to bring voices from the community to board discussions about editorials, the thrice-weekly opinion pieces that address issues important to Lancaster County. They also review the editorials to ensure they reflect the board’s consensus on issues.

Stephen Kraybill of Lititz has ended his pandemic-prolonged stint on the board. A retired attorney who was a partner at the law firm Blakinger Thomas, Kraybill joined the board in January 2020 and agreed to stay on when the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to recruit new members. We thank him for generously sharing his time and wisdom.

If you are interested in serving on the board at a future time, please email scassidy@lnpnews.com.