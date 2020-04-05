After three years of boarding school in Dodowa, Ghana, the city I partly grew up in, I knew I needed a change.

Even though my school was rigorous, my opportunities were limited because I was female. During daily snack breaks, girls were expected to serve beverages and pastries to the boys. The school’s sexist culture was perpetuated through female-specific “Obaapa” workshops — Ghanaian for “being a good woman.” These sessions taught us how to properly sit, eat, walk, talk and take care of ourselves. While I agree that polite behavior is important, I soon noticed that the boys never participated in such lessons.

I challenged the school’s sexism for the first time after being told one afternoon, when I tried to access the computer lab, that due to limited space only the males could use the computers. My jaw clenched, and the only response I could muster was, “Why?” When I spoke up, I was told, “Because those are the rules.” I nevertheless continued to ask questions.

Before long, school officials regarded me as a nuisance, especially when I encouraged others to ask questions as well. My teachers and administrators tried to keep me in my place by threatening to take away my role as dining hall prefect. This responsibility might sound inconsequential in the United States, but at my school, losing it can affect a student’s academic future. Repercussions would involve a parent meeting; I tried to avoid those because I knew my mother would not take my side. Traditional in her convictions, my mother believes it is her role to prepare me to be the best wife possible.

As much as I love my mum, I have never agreed with her perspective on women’s roles in society. Faced with the prospect of being punished and of disappointing her, I challenged school authorities less and less. With each day that passed, I felt my voice diminish a little more. I eventually stopped asking questions.

A year later, I moved to the United States and immediately felt my voice returning to me. The first time my voice resurfaced was when I joined the Sadie Nash Leadership Project for women. Sadie Nash made me recognize that I am important and my voice matters.

During one of the sessions, we were asked where we imagine ourselves in 10 years. Hearing the aspirations of other girls with similar goals reinvigorated me. As my turn came to speak, to my astonishment, my dreams and goals poured out: “I want be a lawyer and attend law school in Washington, D.C. After college, I plan to open a nonprofit in Ghana to help women find themselves. After that I am going to start a drug rehabilitation center for women.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I was interrupted by unexpected applause from the group, and I felt overwhelmed with gratitude. For the first time in my life, I was surrounded by a community that not only empowered me to pursue my goals, but also valued my voice.

My confidence boost pushed me to seek an internship at a law office. I continue to use my voice to encourage discussions around sexism and other injustices. At the law office where I interned, my supervisor was a woman of color with a powerful voice and passion to help others. She is one of the many women who inspire me to never silence myself.

I am the first person in my family to attend college. My education will allow me to make my dreams a reality. As a first-year college student, I have already used my voice to learn, grow and take advantage of the resources available to me.

In the future, I am committed to using my education to empower girls who find themselves asking questions but who are told to quiet their voices.

Immanuela Antwi is a first-year student at Franklin & Marshall College.