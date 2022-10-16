Why do dancers have to feel like they aren’t good enough? Why do dancers have to suffer in silence? Dancers shouldn’t be treated badly by choreographers because comments from them could lead to mental health problems.

Many dancers are told that they aren’t good enough or that their body isn’t good enough. The dancers who are told these kinds of things may suffer from many different types of mental health disorders. These dancers are often left to deal with their issues on their own. Dancers shouldn’t have to suffer alone and deal with the effects of mental health disorders on their own.

Dealing with mental health issues alone is very taxing, which can make one’s mental health worse and create an endless cycle.

Negative comments from choreographers and other dancers that give the feeling of unworthiness can start when dancers are very young. Over time, these comments pile up and can have a huge impact on dancers’ mental health.

The relationship between choreographers and dancers is very powerful, so when a choreographer tells a dancer something, the dancer will almost always believe it and listen. Dancers will believe it because they are used to taking detailed instructions from the choreographers. These relationships are often taken advantage of in order to exert control over the dancers.

There are many dancers who deal with dreadful comments from choreographers and other dancers, but they don’t say anything to anyone else because they are scared that they will not be believed or that they will get in trouble.

Some dancers are told from a young age that they aren’t good enough, need to eat less and need to work out more. These comments make the dancers feel unworthy.

The comments made by choreographers and dancers can be detrimental to dancers’ mental health and lead, in some instances, to serious eating disorders, anxiety disorders and depression.

Many dancers don’t feel like they are good enough because they are constantly critiqued, starting at a young age. The criticism is then internalized, and, if they don’t know anything different, the dancers will believe everything they are told. Most of these dancers won’t get professional help, because they are told that they should change themselves and that only they can do that.

Dancers shouldn’t have to feel like this. What can we do as a society to help dancers or anyone who is struggling with mental health issues?

Haley Zahm is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.