There is a fundamental immigration problem: It is that most of us have had our own immigration experiences and these experiences vary greatly. (My experiences started more than 80 years ago.)
These individual experiences shape our view of immigration today. This includes our elected officials. Therefore, trying to find common ground to solve our nation’s immigration problem is difficult.
My first 21 years were lived with my parents and grandmother, a Polish immigrant, in a row house in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. My home was surrounded by new and second- and third-generation immigrant families from many countries.
The lack of a high concentration of any single nationality meant we were intermingled up and down every street. For any one family, there were not many individuals from their country nearby so you had to learn English quickly (though English classes were rare if existent at all). I can remember being frequently asked, “Hey, little Stu, how you say ...?” And then the questioner would point to, or hold something up, for me to provide the English name.
The melting pot worked, as the goal to become an American was paramount. Assimilation was at work.
My experiences were significantly broadened while living from 1994 to 2004 in the Phoenix, Arizona, area. There, I served as a faculty member in health administration at Arizona State University and in an administrative role at Maricopa County Hospital. I learned quickly about the problems that exist in a community with a very large influx of immigrants — some who had arrived legally, others illegally — with a common national background and living in close-knit neighborhoods. Serving their health care needs was a challenge, and their presence had major impacts on schools and social service agencies.
The primary lesson from my experiences is that orderly, controlled immigration leads to more effective assimilation. More than 10 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally — living mainly in six states — represent a massive problem. And, to repeat, I believe our personal and widely varying immigration experiences do not permit common understanding of that problem.
Nevertheless, I believe there is a clear path to effective immigration reform.
First, let’s start with the one absolute: Our borders must be secure; we must enforce immigration laws. This is the right and expectation of all sovereign nations. Securing our borders means utilizing state-of-the art measures, including walls as necessary. Today, trite and argumentative symbolism about “The Wall” reveals a lack of knowledge about past bipartisan support for border security. Democratic leaders supported barriers at the border before; what has changed their minds? There is no alternative on the table. Democrats need to either replace their stonewalling with their own border security proposals or support those of President Donald Trump.
We need to stop illegal entry into the United States. The first response to an accident is to stop the bleeding.
Second, there needs to be agreement on the definition of the four key terms in the discussion: “immigrant,” “refugee,” “asylum seeker” and “illegal immigration.” These terms are not interchangeable.
Asylum-seekers are those who flee persecution and violence; they should not include immigrants simply seeking better-paying jobs and an improved standard of living.
Immigrants, asylum-seekers and refugees — who have been through rigorous vetting — are those who should be admitted on a track toward citizenship. Remember, our nation thrives in great part today because of the contribution of legal immigrants and refugees from the time of our nation’s founding. No one refutes this.
So the real debate should be related to the numbers that will ensure timely and orderly assimilation. How many people should be admitted to the U.S.? Should they be chosen on the basis of working skills or some other criteria such as joining relatives already living in the U.S.? And we must consider the issues of temporary visas and green cards.
Arriving at numbers will not be an easy task. Compromise will be the key.
For regular immigration, the numbers have to be linked to our ability to integrate the newcomers into our economy with the opportunity for achieving their version of the American dream.
For refugees, this means ensuring the availability of the necessary support systems for individuals and families escaping war, famine, persecution and political upheaval in their home countries. Lancaster County is a shining example of a community that welcomes refugees.
While the above steps are absolutely necessary, we still have to deal with immigrants here illegally, including recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. However, I believe that this should be subordinate to border security and establishing a firm position on legal immigration and refugee admissions.
We need comprehensive immigration legislation. Congress needs to act. Then, it will be Trump’s responsibility to implement the law.
Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.