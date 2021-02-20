What will the new president do? Unity is the mantra! We will soon see!

Four major political leadership challenges moved with President Joe Biden into the Oval Office. How he deals with these challenges will demonstrate the depth of his interest in bringing our nation together. Is he prepared for the challenge?

The four challenges are all related to potential grabs for power to serve the Democratic Party now and for many years to come. It is an opportunity that comes when one party is in control of both the executive and legislative branches of government. The pressure on Biden from within the Democratic Party, with its many extreme liberal voices, could lead our nation into even more strife and discord. Giving in to these pressures would change America.

Collectively, these proposals are clearly aimed at creating more citizens who would vote for Democrats, getting more Democrats elected to the U.S. Senate, changing the Senate rules to more easily pass Democratic legislation and “packing” the Supreme Court to produce decisions that are more favorable to liberal interests.

In my judgment, this potential collective power grab exceeds the impact of any such attempts in my lifetime and most probably in the history of our country. Even our Congress, leading up to the Civil War, found ways to compromise in order to govern and effect legislative changes without such blatant attacks on the fundamental structure of our governance structure.

To start, consider the Jan. 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline headline “Biden prioritizing legal status for immigrants.” Literally, at the same time, we learned about a caravan of Central American citizens working their way north, with America as its destination.

It takes little thought to connect the goal of this caravan with the lackadaisical attitude about illegal immigration held by many Democrats. Stopping construction of the wall, supporting sanctuary cities and proposing other immigrant-friendly measures combine to create a powerful magnet.

Creating an eight-year path to citizenship for 11 million immigrants who are already in the country illegally is at the heart of Biden’s immigration proposal.

This would have a disastrous impact on the millions of people around the world who may have skills we need and who are trying their best to enter our country legally. A case has been made for a path to citizenship for the 700,000 in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but an additional 11 million boggles the mind of any thoughtful person.

“Packing” the U.S. Supreme Court has been a hot issue among Democrats since the seating of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October. The unsuccessful packing attempt by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1937 does not seem to be a deterrent. Democrats and Republicans alike opposed Roosevelt at that time, and he gave up. Biden and today’s Democrats should, as well. Our nation has been well served by nine justices since 1869, with liberal and conservative majorities rotating in and out in the past 150 years.

Meanwhile, statehood for Washington, D.C., has been an issue since the early days of our country. Our Founding Fathers understood the need to accommodate the federal needs for land and management of the varied aspects of area occupancy.

The intertwining of policing, traffic, housing, etc., explained the choice to retain federal control of Washington, D.C. Today, to serve those who live in the district who want to expand their opportunity to vote, the simplest solution is to deed the land back to Maryland, where it came from in the first place. District residents would have their vote and agreements can be negotiated with regard to federal land use. No sweat.

The last of these issues is the fate of the filibuster in the U.S. Senate. Starting in 1917, a vote of two-thirds of the Senate was required to end debate on an issue. In 1974, a bipartisan compromise lowered that to the current 60-vote threshold.

Eliminating the 60-vote requirement would allow the Senate to adopt a mere 51-vote requirement for passage of a bill. In the 50-50 split between Republicans and Democrats that currently exists, the president of the Senate — Vice President Kamala Harris — can break a tie and cast the 51st vote to pass any bill.

In other words, eliminating the filibuster would give the Democrats complete control of all legislation considered in the Senate. And we must remember that the Democrats also control the House of Representatives, albeit with a narrow margin.

So, citizenship for immigrants here illegally, Supreme Court packing, D.C. statehood and the Senate filibuster rule are awaiting Biden’s leadership and direction.

The pledge to work toward unity is on the political table. We are watching!

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.