The Lancaster Public Library displayed 22 portraits of well-known Lancaster residents and other Americans on walls throughout the first floor of its former location on Duke Street. Where have they gone?

Most have accompanied books and computers to the library's new location in Ewell Plaza on Queen Street. They have been placed in storage because there's little space to display the portraits in a building with so many glass walls.

Five of the more historic portraits, all painted by Lancaster County artists, are now displayed in LancasterHistory's Research Center Library at President and Marietta avenues.

These portraits are of George Washington, painted by Bass Otis; Robert Fulton by Jacob Eichholtz; Thaddeus Stevens by John Augustus Beck; Gen. John F. Reynolds by Helen Thurlow; and Dr. Samuel Humes by Jacob Eichholtz.

Dr. Samuel Who?

Humes was a Lancaster physician who organized his fellow doctors into medical societies. He served as first president of the Lancaster City and County Medical Society in 1844 and as first president of the Pennsylvania Medical Society, founded in Lancaster in 1848.

A sixth portrait of John Beck, founder of the Lititz Academy for Boys, went to the Lititz Historical Foundation. A seventh portrait of Hans Herr went to the 1719 Museum (formerly the Hans Herr House) in Willow Street.

The other 15 portraits will remain in storage until appropriate nonprofit organizations can be found to display them, according to Theodore Griffiths, an assistant librarian.

They include oil paintings of James Buchanan, Milton Garvin, Benjamin West, Lindley Murray, J.W. Nevin, George Ross, A. Herr Smith, David Ramsey, James Hamilton, Col. Henry Hambright, William Henry and Dr. John Atlee.

Also, two portraits of Lancaster lawyer, author and library benefactor Lyman Windolph.

The most curious of the 15 leftovers is a painting labeled “Man With Red Collar.” The identity of this man, whose collar is bright red and whose nose and sideburns are unusually long, is a mystery. No one knows who painted him.

“It's a cool painting,” observes Griffiths, “but because of the lack of information, a lot of people are reluctant to take him.”

Massacre marker

Two years ago, a delivery truck backed into the blue-and-gold Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission's Conestoga Indian massacre sign on the West King Street side of the Fulton Theatre. The truck driver sheared off the sign pole at the base.

The Fulton informed the state commission, which eventually said a replica sign would be placed by August of last year. No sign yet. What happened?

Because of ongoing supply chain issues, historical marker fabrication has been delayed, according to commission spokesman Howard Pollman.

“Although markers are still being manufactured, we are not accepting any new nominations for markers,” Pollman reports. “We are also prioritizing new markers over replacements.”

At the current rate of erecting new signs and replacing those destroyed, the Conestoga massacre marker may be on the street by the end of 2024, Pollman notes.

Here's what the marker said: “The Lancaster Jail was located a half block to the north from 1753 to 1851. The last remaining Conestoga Indians were held here in protective custody in 1763. They were killed by a vigilante group, the Paxton Boys. No arrests were made.”

The state originally erected a similar marker at that location in 1949. It disappeared. In 2015, the Circle Legacy Center, a local American Indian support group, paid for the replacement marker.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.