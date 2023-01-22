I have a dream that people won’t judge each other on who they love,

What they wear,

How they look,

How they act,

Or what they like.

People are going to be different in this world;

There is no excuse to shame someone for being themselves.

We are all different in our own beautiful ways.

I hope that one day everyone can go wherever they want, and not be shamed for who they are.

Everyone around us is special in their own unique way.

Everyone in this world is different and beautiful.

Everyone can make a difference by not judging a book by its cover.

I have a dream that people will accept each other no matter who they are.

Sunshine Whittington is in the eighth grade at Landisville Middle School in the Hempfield School District.