“I don’t think I would believe in God if not for Jesus Christ.”

There it was, out loud, in an adult Sunday school class. Jesus Christ is the reason I believe in God. No Jesus, no faith in God. I had never put it so bluntly.

Over the years, I’ve explored a variety of arguments for the existence of God.

Eric Metaxas, in his book “Is Atheism Dead?,” enumerates astonishing ways that the universe is precisely tuned for life on Earth, suggesting an intelligent creator. C.S. Lewis pointed to a universal sense of basic morality in every human culture — murder is wrong, betrayal is bad, children are to be protected — to suggest God as the author. Others identify a universal yearning in the human soul as a spiritual hunger whose source is God.

Though intriguing, none of these arguments provides rock-solid proof of God’s existence. The same is true for my declaration about believing in God because of Jesus Christ. Nevertheless, for me, Jesus Christ is a persuasive down-to-earth demonstration of God’s existence and character.

Jesus is God’s good news. Why does the story of Jesus encourage my heart to believe in God? Three ways:

First, in his life and ministry, Jesus opened his arms to people suffering innocently. Jesus brought God close to those who were hurting. He was himself a vulnerable human being. He didn’t blame the sick and oppressed for their suffering or look down on them; he took their side. He healed them, freed them, fed them and taught them. He restored minds and reunited those suffering with their families and community.

Whom did Jesus usually criticize and judge? The ones with power and money. He chided those who thought they had God figured out. Those chosen-and-blessed folks who had captured God in their box. This was an unmistakable feature of Jesus’ ministry. He was hard on the rich and the powerful, but lavish with love on the suffering and sinners. I believe in God because Jesus was good news to the suffering, who especially needed it.

Second, Jesus died an unjust death on a cross. He absorbed into his body the violence and sin of his torturers. Faithful to death as God’s Son, Jesus removed the guilt and shame of sin forever for anyone who entrusts their life to him by faith. Every human being knows at some level what it is to be a failure — to fall miserably short of good intentions, to become addicted, to betray friends. Jesus on the cross is God’s supreme and graphic demonstration of God’s love — a faithful willingness to suffer the consequences of sin and hatred on behalf of others.

We are in deep, deep spiritual waters here. In the death of Jesus, we see a crucified God. I know that is mind-boggling. Jesus died as a bloody sacrifice for the forgiveness of humanity’s many sins. He who had no sin became sin on our behalf, so that in him we might be made right with God. I believe in God because in Jesus there is a liberating way out of the guilt and shame of sin and into the family of God as a son and daughter.

Third, in his resurrection, Jesus defeated the curse of death. As far as we can tell, humans are the only living creatures who can look ahead and know that death will inevitably arrive one day. Many people are terrified of their own death. Through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, death was arrested and ultimately defeated. I believe in God because, in the resurrection of Jesus, we see that death does not have the last word. God does. This is a gift of hope that stretches from the rugged terrain of mortality into the joyful reaches of life eternal.

I believe in God because of Jesus: the way he especially loved suffering people, the sin he absorbed on the cross, removing guilt and shame, and his resurrection, which defeated death. I don’t think I’d believe in God if not for Jesus Christ.

Mystery remains, to be sure, but love wins in the end. “For as yet we see by way of a mirror, in an enigma, but then face to face; as yet I know partially, but then I shall know fully, just as I am fully known. But now abide faith, hope, love — these three — and the greatest of these is love” (1 Corinthians 13:12-13).

n The Rev. Dr. Mark R. Wenger is the former director of pastoral studies for Eastern Mennonite University at Lancaster.