It was kind of like a cold, with a runny nose and big sneezing.

It was kind of like a bad case of bronchitis, with fits of coughing morning, noon and night.

It was kind of like the flu, with a hint of a headache.

After a thorough internet search, I came up with my own diagnosis: bronchitis. But when the coughing persisted, I made an appointment with my doctor’s office at the end of November.

Trying not to look too miserable, I confidently announced my diagnosis of choice when the doctor arrived in the examining room.

He seemed pleasant, but tired, and listened patiently.

It could be bronchitis, he said, after listening to my short gasp when I tried to take a deep breath. He mentioned that he could give me a prescription for a steroid and another prescription for an inhaler.

That seemed odd.

A quick computer check showed that my health insurance wouldn’t cover the inhaler — but the steroid was available and covered. I’ve never used either option and knew about unpleasant side effects from the steroids. I wondered why he was suggesting what seemed like drastic measures.

The doctor also ordered a test. The nurse handed me two long, white, plastic cotton swabs to push up each one of my nostrils, and I was instructed to stick each swab as high as it would go and tickle the top of the nose cavity. Two hours later, the test came back positive for COVID-19.

For COVID-19.

How did I get this? I don’t know. I’m double vaccinated, and I’ve been careful to avoid exposure in a community where COVID-19 numbers are rising. As recently as four days before the doctor’s visit, I brushed off a friend’s suggestion that we meet for coffee at a cute little cafe.

“I’m just not yet comfortable eating inside restaurants,” I told her. We went for a walk around town instead, catching up on each others’ lives and enjoying the exercise.

Through the past many months, I have mostly kept out of restaurants, preferring takeout, and large crowds. True, I did go regularly for groceries, and I enjoyed a little holiday shopping at a couple of my favorite stores, always with a mask. I avoided small indoor places that looked crowded and kept my distance with people I knew were not vaccinated.

My three-week bout with COVID-19 hasn’t been pleasant. There’s been the coughing, of course, and the rising fever that threatened to send me to the hospital. I felt tired and distracted, laying in bed too exhausted to watch television, read a book or even scroll my phone. Friends, family and neighbors sent prayers, texts, calls, poems, distance energy healing, little presents and offers to shop for necessities like food and medicine.

My husband, who had suffered a bit of coughing early on, escaped the depth of my sickness. He had received the COVID-19 vaccine booster a week before my test, which likely limited his symptoms. I had not yet had the chance to get the booster, but had scheduled it for later in the week.

I can’t say that I “fought” the infection, in the way we usually like to talk about illness. I had it and it had me. It gave me lots of time to think about decisions I made and decisions I wanted to make, along with how I might explain my experience with this illness and what I might advise people interested in my experience.

I gave it great respect as a powerful force, a force that was “bigger” than me — one that wanted to offer lessons about health, life, death and our connections with others that can infect or can sustain.

I will continue to sort out the lessons of this experience. But right now, as my lungs heal, I will say that I am grateful for science, which has made vaccines possible, as imperfect as they are.

I am thankful that I got vaccinated early in the year. And I am grateful for my health and life, which are the greatest gifts of all.

Karen Carnabucci is a psychotherapist and educator in Lancaster. She was a features editor for the former Intelligencer Journal, now LNP | LancasterOnline.