I am a fan of local congregations, face-to-face communities of worship and witness. This love has remained through 40 years of ministry — the good, the bad and the boring.

I’m not sure why I am still in love.

Maybe it has something to do with the bond that is forged by doing life together as a family of faith. Church isn’t just a place that you attend. Church is a circle of people committed to each other, on a journey together.

In Christian congregations, our eyes are fixed on Jesus. We seek to love God and to love our neighbors. Even our enemies. We eat together, worship, work and witness with one another. On the mountaintops, we join voices in song and celebration. When the bottom drops out, we become each other’s safety net. We do life together in the footsteps of Jesus.

On a memorable Sunday early in my first congregation, we baptized about a dozen youth and adults. Afterward, I handed out T-shirts that read: “I Belong.” The simple message I hoped to convey was that each one baptized now belonged to Christ Jesus and to the congregation.

Because of this persistent love affair with local congregations, a recent article by Jake Meador in The Atlantic magazine caught my eye: “The Misunderstood Reason Millions of Americans Stopped Going to Church.”

Within the past 25 years, 40 million Americans have stopped attending church, about 12% of the population. (Some of my friends are among those numbers.) This, despite the evidence that participation in religious communities generally correlates to better health, longer life, more financial generosity and more stable families.

Why leave?

Meador cites findings in a new book titled “The Great Dechurching: Who’s Leaving, Why Are They Going, and What Will It Take to Bring Them Back?” by Jim Davis and Michael Graham. Religious abuse and moral corruption in congregations have rightly disillusioned and turned off some. But the much larger share quit for more everyday reasons. Church just didn’t fit with their busy 21st-century lives.

As Meador describes it, the book suggests that “contemporary America simply isn’t set up to promote mutuality, care, or common life. Rather it is designed to maximize individual accomplishment as defined by professional and financial success.”

In summary, “The underlying challenge for many is that their lives are stretched like a rubber band about to snap — and church attendance ends up feeling like an item on a checklist that’s already too long.”

I sympathize with the weary resignation. But I also weep because it is so different from my own experience. Church is much more than another appointment or a commodity we consume for personal benefit.

What if the issue isn’t that churches are asking too much of their members, but rather aren’t asking nearly enough?

How can that make sense? Why would someone who’s already too busy want to be part of a church that asks more of them? Maybe that’s not the best question.

Meador writes that the problem “is not that we have a healthy, sustainable society that doesn’t have room for church. The problem is that many Americans have adopted a way of life that has left us lonely, anxious and uncertain of how to live in community with other people.”

Too often congregations have simply mirrored the individualism of American culture instead of cultivating a contrast community of mutual care, long-term commitment, sacrificial love of the stranger and passionate spirituality. Too often congregations are content to provide religious services to spectators rather than calling the people onto the playing field of God’s mission to bless others.

Meador again: “Many of the wounds and aches of our current order aren’t the sort that can be managed or life-hacked away. They are resolved only by changing one’s life, by becoming a radically different sort of person belonging to a radically different sort of community.”

Maybe that’s why my love affair with local congregations continues. Again and again, I have experienced the formative and saving energy of a faith community. Strangers are welcomed, generosity is encouraged, hope in God is proclaimed.

On a recent Sunday, my pastor, Tom Eshleman, led the congregation in a special prayer about finding housing for a large Sudanese refugee family we are sponsoring. In his sermon, he offered a new definition for repentance: “It says that you don’t have to stay the way you are.” We sang songs of praise to God in four-part harmony. I was drawn out of my narrow self-centeredness into a freer and more loving place.

A hopeful note from Meador: “Churches could model better, truer sorts of communities, ones in which the hungry are fed, the weak are lifted up and the proud cast down. Such communities might not have the money, success, and influence that many American churches have often pursued. But ... they might look more like the sorts of communities Jesus expected his followers to create.”

That vision is why I’m still a fan of local congregations.

The Rev. Dr. Mark R. Wenger is a retired Mennonite pastor and seminary educator.