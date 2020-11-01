With Election Day nearly upon us, it looks as if former Vice President Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.

Yes, another 2016 is possible. Polls in the swing states may not pick up “shy” Donald Trump voters. A miracle cure for COVID-19 or another, eleventh-hour attempt to smear Biden and his son Hunter cannot be counted out.

Ballot access and election security issues remain unsettled as the courts deal with hundreds of lawsuits. Republicans hope the federal courts, packed with Trump appointees including a new Supreme Court justice, will intervene on the party’s behalf.

Legal issues notwithstanding, it appears voters have made up their minds.

Biden’s polling lead over Trump, somewhere between 5 and 10 points nationally, has remained steady since June. Also stable is Biden’s positive favorable-to-unfavorable rating, whereas Trump’s rating is 10-15 points negative.

The same pattern exists at the state and district levels. Trump’s vote share is down from 2016 nearly everywhere. He is running neck-and-neck in states he won comfortably four years ago such as Ohio, Iowa and Georgia.

Maybe the most important of all the swing states, judging from the number of presidential candidate visits, Pennsylvania appears to favor Biden by around 5 points.

The decisive change in the commonwealth’s electorate is among senior citizens. A huge voting bloc that went for Trump by 10 points in 2016, seniors may favor Biden by an even larger spread.

It is almost certain there are fewer undecided voters this year than in 2016. More than 80 million votes already have been cast. Third-party options are not attracting much support.

Whereas voters took a chance on Trump four years ago, they now have a record of Trump’s presidential performance to evaluate. The alarming rise of COVID-19 cases is a reminder of the president’s abdication of leadership and the hardship it has caused.

Taking a leap of faith that an orderly transition of government will take place on Inauguration Day, what should we expect from a Biden presidency?

The policy agenda for the president in 2021 is almost overwhelming. Dealing with the pandemic and its economic and social consequences comes first.

What Biden will be able to do depends largely upon the shape of the new Congress. Even if Democrats win majorities in both houses, as most experts predict, the filibuster in the Senate will remain an obstacle.

A longtime senator, Biden is reluctant to disturb tradition. Furthermore, he has publicly hoped for a return to bipartisan cooperation.

However, it is almost certain that Republicans will unite to oppose the Biden agenda, just as they did at the start of the Bill Clinton and Barack Obama presidencies.

Having driven the national debt to nearly 100% of the gross domestic product, the GOP will no doubt regain its concern about budget deficits.

Though Biden sidestepped the issue of expanding the membership of the Supreme Court by promising to appoint a study commission, he won’t be able to avoid institutional and partisan confrontations for long.

After all, a Congress that will not pass a second pandemic relief bill before an election is even less likely to do so after the election.

Besides the imperative to solve the pandemic — and who knows how long that will take — it is not clear what voters want Biden to do.

Many are voting for the former vice president because he is not Trump. But being a decent person does not guarantee a successful presidency. Ask Jimmy Carter.

Certainly there is no lack of issues to address. Take your pick among climate change, health care, taxation, minimum wage, criminal justice reform, voting rights, immigration reform, gender equality and so on.

Working in Biden’s favor are waves of grassroots activists. Never identified with any social movement himself, Biden will have to find a way to leverage movement activity toward legislative change.

Though he refuses to call it the Green New Deal, Biden is likely to mobilize the environmental and labor communities behind a jobs and infrastructure program aimed at abating carbon emissions.

While Biden gets his legislative program together, his administration will get to work undoing the damage of the Trump deregulatory project.

To do this, the new president will need to assemble an energetic and capable team. As Obama’s vice president, he should know how to do this. There should be a large number of Obama alumni available who know how to run a government.

Also, as a former vice president, Biden should be able to make the best use of Kamala Harris.

Given the pattern of recent presidencies, a new administration will have little time to waste.

Cruel to presidents with big ambition and dreams, midterm elections arrive just two years later.

E. Fletcher McClellan is a professor of political science at Elizabethtown College. Twitter: @mcclelef.