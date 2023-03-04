“One Team — One Score!”

This is the motto on the sticker that is on the front of my School District of Lancaster work computer. It was provided to all teachers by our current acting superintendent, Matt Przywara.

I am an English language development teacher for kindergarten through second grade. I am writing to voice my support for Przywara to be selected as the next superintendent.

The current trending hashtag among teachers in favor of Przywara is #TogetherWeSwim. This hashtag grew out of Przywara’s speech at Clipper Magazine Stadium opening the school year in August. He likened himself to a fish out of water as he moved from serving as chief financial officer to acting superintendent. It was a relatable and motivational speech that connected him to the district.

Because of the positive impression he has made over the years, I have been voicing my support for Przywara since last fall. When invited in October to take part in a stakeholder meeting regarding what teachers were looking for in a superintendent, I joined the conversation via Zoom, along with other School District of Lancaster colleagues. We each shared our ideas.

More recently, I filled out a survey, voting for Przywara with glowing accolades. Przywara is approachable, he listens, he greets you with your name, he visits schools frequently, he engages with teachers and students, he has a great personality and he is a natural leader.

While these are all nice attributes for a potential superintendent, what I personally appreciate the most is that Przywara served for many years as the district’s chief financial officer before serving as acting superintendent.

There is a difference in candidate credentials between Ricardo “Rocky” Torres (the current choice of the School District of Lancaster board) and Przywara. However, because Przywara has long served as chief financial officer, he knows the fiscal ins and outs of our district.

To make schools within our district equitable, one has to know how to balance the budget, as well as understand the educational needs of the students and teachers. Przywara has demonstrated that he can do both.

LNP | LancasterOnline coverage has noted that Przywara will earn a master’s in business administration degree from West Chester University in May and should have his superintendent qualifications completed by July.

Some community members have raised concerns over Przywara’s lack of credentials. As an educator, I do not feel that Przywara has any lack of credentials to serve as our next School District of Lancaster superintendent. Przywara is the person we need.

I encourage the School District of Lancaster school board members to listen to the district teachers, parents and community leaders.

LNP | LancasterOnline recently reported on the results of a School District of Lancaster survey regarding the three superintendent finalists.

“The largest number of respondents for all three candidates self-identified as members of the teachers union, with 412 responses for Przywara, 182 for (Stephanie) Jones and 148 for Torres,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported.

Thus, the teachers have spoken. Przywara is the person most of us want as the next School District of Lancaster superintendent.

It is my hope that on March 7, the school board votes unanimously for Matt Przywara.

Stacey Wilson is an English language development teacher for kindergarten through second grade in the School District of Lancaster.