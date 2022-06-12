“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

We have become numb to the statistics — 10 dead and three wounded in a racist mass shooting at a Topps Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York. Nineteen children and two adults murdered in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas; 17 survivors injured. The time is now for members of Congress to work together and pass legislation to reduce the carnage caused by gun violence.

The shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde both involved 18-year-old male shooters. Both were armed with semi-automatic rifles equipped with large-capacity magazines. The Buffalo shooter, wearing body armor and a helmet, livestreamed his actions. The Uvalde shooter, who had purchased his semi-automatic rifles just after his 18th birthday, had hundreds of rounds of ammunition and the apparent intent to kill many more people.

Even as funerals were being held for some of the Uvalde victims on June 1, a man armed with an AR-15-style rifle — purchased that very day — shot and killed two physicians, two others and himself inside a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical building. It was the 20th mass shooting in the United States since the massacre at Uvalde and the 233rd mass shooting since the beginning of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Topps Friendly Market and Robb Elementary School both employed security personnel. The security guard at the grocery store, Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo police officer, lost his life trying to defend others — the shooter was better armed and protected by body armor. We are learning how ineffectual the school resource officers and other law enforcement on the scene at Robb Elementary proved to be in halting the massacre there.

Popular measures

Americans recognize the need for government regulation of firearms. An April 2021 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center found that majorities of Republicans and Democrats “favor two policies that would restrict gun access: preventing those with mental illnesses from purchasing guns (85% of Republicans and 90% of Democrats support this) and subjecting private gun sales and gun show sales to background checks (70% of Republicans, 92% of Democrats). Majorities in both parties also oppose allowing people to carry concealed firearms without a permit.”

Fifty-one percent of Americans favor a nationwide ban on the sale of AR-15 rifles and similar semi-automatic assault weapons, while 32% are opposed, according to an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in May. An additional 18% hold neither opinion.

Other surveys have found that most Americans agree that government should increase mental health funding and most are opposed to arming teachers.

The Second Amendment is not absolute — it does not prevent the federal government from regulating firearms to protect the public interest.

In a guest essay published in The New York Times last month, law professor Kate Shaw and attorney John Bash asserted that Americans have misinterpreted the 2008 ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller. They served as law clerks to Justice Antonin Scalia, who wrote the majority opinion, and Justice John Paul Stevens, who wrote the lead dissent. Shaw and Bash made this important point: “Heller does not totally disable government from passing laws that seek to prevent the kind of atrocities we saw in Uvalde, Texas.”

Scalia clearly recognized “the problem of handgun violence in this country” and ruled that the Constitution leaves the government with a “variety of tools for combating the problem, including some measures regulating handguns.” The Heller ruling, they wrote, “also recognized the immense public interest in ‘prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill.’ ”

“Heller,” wrote Shaw and Bush, “also gives the government at least some leeway to restrict the kinds of firearms that can be purchased.”

Question of age limits

In 1968, Congress prohibited the sale of handguns to young adults under the age of 21. The federal courts have split over the constitutionality of this provision.

In 2012, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the restriction, finding that it was “consistent with a long-standing tradition of targeting select groups’ ability to access and to use arms for the sake of public safety.”

But in 2021, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the provision unconstitutional.

Research indicates that individuals ages 18 to 20 are more likely to engage in “impulsive, emotional, and risky behaviors that offer immediate or short-term rewards,” according to the government’s response to the argument that restricting the sales of handguns to those under 21 is unconstitutional.

Psychologists and psychiatrists agree with the government’s position that drawing the line for the legal purchase of firearms at 21 is a reasonable means of addressing legislatures’ public safety concerns. Further, the distinction between handguns and weapons designed for war is a significant distinction for purposes of constitutional analysis under Heller.

Firearms have replaced motor vehicles as the leading cause of death among young people. It makes no sense to deny 18- to 20-year-olds the opportunity to legally purchase alcohol or a handgun but allow them to purchase an AR-15-style rifle, equipped with high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Ensuring domestic tranquility

“American exceptionalism” should not be defined in terms of gun violence, but that is how much of the world sees the United States. Other developed countries grapple with the social problems of mental illness and drug addiction, but the rate of gun violence in these countries is minuscule compared to that of the United States — because those countries regulate firearms.

Opinion polls reflect robust support for legislation to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals and to restrict certain kinds of offensive weapons. Compromise should be possible.

It is neither practical nor possible to harden all schools, shopping malls, hospitals, places of worship, movie theaters and residences from dangerous individuals who can acquire instruments of war and have grievances to settle. The odds are against a good guy with a handgun facing a shooter wearing body armor and armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

Raising the legal age for purchasing and possessing semi-automatic weapons must be a high priority, even if it is not politically feasible to impose a blanket ban on the sale of semi-automatic weapons — a policy that worked to reduce mass shooting casualties from 1994 to 2004.

Congress has the legal authority and moral responsibility to keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous criminals, the mentally unstable and those who lack the maturity to possess or use them.

The U.S. Constitution was created to ensure domestic tranquility, not destroy it. Gun violence has killed too many children and robbed too many Americans of the blessings of liberty. The majority of Americans know this and want laws to protect all of us from gun violence.

Scalia himself said the Second Amendment is not absolute. Congress has the means and the duty to legislate and protect citizens from horrors like Uvalde.

A plea to our lawmakers: Do your job — pass the laws necessary to stop this insanity.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.