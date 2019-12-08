Just after my 22nd birthday, I walked into a police station to report that a trusted family friend had repeatedly sexually assaulted me as a child. I know firsthand that child victims rarely are believed, and justice is quite elusive.
After more than a decade and recommendations made by eight separate grand juries — which were convened to examine child sexual assaults committed by school employees, a college football coach and founder of a nonprofit for vulnerable children, and Roman Catholic clergy — Pennsylvania lawmakers recently enacted substantial, yet incomplete, reforms to Pennsylvania’s statutes of limitations.
A new law, signed Nov. 26 by Gov. Tom Wolf, eliminates the criminal statute of limitations in future cases of child sexual abuse. And it gives victims of child sexual assault until their 55th birthdays to file civil claims (this applies only, however, to victims of childhood sexual abuse for whom the civil statute of limitations has not yet expired).
The arduous process of passing this law retraumatized many survivors of child sexual assaults.
It also has distracted policymakers from evaluating Pennsylvania’s current child protection strengths and challenges.
In 2010, dozens of diverse stakeholders wrote to state lawmakers stressing, “despite a report of child abuse and investigation by a children and youth agency, Pennsylvania’s children remain exposed to repeated physical or sexual injury or a pattern of harm.”
Many of the identified challenges that triggered alarm in 2010 remain in 2019. These challenges include the volume of child abuse and neglect reports, the ability to properly classify and provide a differential response to abuse versus nonabuse reports, and the quality of multidisciplinary investigations.
Recently, lawmakers increased penalties for failure to report child abuse. Unspoken was any awareness that child welfare agencies are already inundated with reports.
Two tough realities require policymakers’ attention.
First, many reports being made to ChildLine, Pennsylvania’s child abuse reporting hotline, don’t indicate child abuse, but rather represent families in jeopardy because of unstable housing, lack of access to drug and alcohol treatment, or a parent’s inability to secure safe child care.
Second, very vulnerable children, especially those under the age of 5, still slip through the cracks.
Each day, child welfare caseworkers must be responsive to families needing help with basic (nonabuse) needs. These same caseworkers are tasked with determining if the 2-year-old with a bruise on her neck, or the infant born drug-dependent now presenting with repeated and extensive diaper rash, or the child acting out sexually, are victims of physical abuse, serious neglect or sexual assault.
The dramatic number of reports being made as compared to the number of children determined to be victims warrants attention.
Between 2015 and 2018 in Lancaster County, 4,453 children, including 666 who were under the age of 5, were reported as possible victims of physical abuse (alleged to have experienced some physical impairment or substantial pain). Following an investigation, 3.1% or fewer than 140 of those children were determined to be victims of physical abuse.
Pennsylvania’s definition of serious physical neglect requires, in part, that a child’s life or health is endangered or the child experiences some bodily injury as a result of “repeated, prolonged or egregious failure to supervise a child” or a failure to provide the child with the “essentials of life,” including medical care. In Lancaster County, 753 children — including nearly 400 under the age of 5 — were reported in this category between 2015 and 2018. Ultimately 7% percent — 53 children — were determined to be victims.
A new category of abuse, which went into effect in 2015, intended to address situations in which a person (meeting the definition of perpetrator in the Child Protective Services Law) “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly” engages in any of the following acts:
— Burning, stabbing, cutting a child in a way that “endangers the child.”
— Interferes with the breathing of a child (e.g., chokes a child).
— Forcefully shakes a child under 1 year of age.
— Unreasonably restrains or confines a child (e.g., locks in a closet or ties to a chair).
— Or causes a child to be present where methamphetamine is being manufactured.
Reported as possible victims in this new category were 475 Lancaster County children, approximately 19% of them under the age of 5. After investigation, 3.4% (16 total children over four years) were determined to be victims.
Meanwhile, nearly 1,600 children, including 321 who were under the age of 5, were reported as suspected victims of sexual abuse. Eventually, 23% of these cases (involving 370 children) would be substantiated as abuse.
Lancaster County officials annually receive thousands more reports coded as general protective services (or nonabuse) cases. What is labeled a general protective services case — as opposed to a child protective services case — offers a stark reminder of how big and convoluted the child welfare bucket has become.
Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, state lawmakers, survivors and child advocates are justified in celebrating the recent statutes of limitations reform victory.
But Pennsylvania children — whose cases are being reported to stretched-too-thin child welfare agencies — require an urgent shift from celebration to intentional fact-finding.
There are too many signals suggesting many children are not well, safe or connected to child-centered, trauma-informed systems. When these children become a priority and get the help they desperately need, then we can celebrate.
Cathleen Palm is the founder of The Center for Children’s Justice, an independent nonprofit dedicated to protecting Pennsylvania’s children.