By the time this is published, my family and I will have been carefully limiting our movements, physically isolating, and trying to make the best of things for exactly 40 days. That is a long time, even by this introvert’s standards.

How does one mark the passage of 40 days in a new and stressful situation? Apparently, if you are someone like me, you feel compelled to write to the community around you to try to help others understand how to best protect themselves and their loved ones.

The way to best minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19 continues to be through physical distancing from others. Approximately 1 out of every 4 people who are positive for COVID-19 do not experience any symptoms, but can still unknowingly spread infection. Even among people who eventually do show symptoms, there is a period of time before becoming noticeably ill (and after recovering) during which infection can be spread.

Value of masks

To help protect yourself and others, continue to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other people when you must be out in public spaces. If you notice someone coughing or sneezing, keep an even bigger distance. Do not gather in groups for any reason.

Wear a mask when you are likely to encounter other people. There are lots of instructions for sew and no-sew masks available online.

Masks serve two important purposes: They reduce the risk of you breathing in infectious droplets from someone else and they help keep you from spreading infection. Do not handle your mask with unwashed hands, and don’t remove the mask to talk, sneeze, or cough. When used properly, as the saying goes, “My mask protects you; your mask protects me.”

Do not touch your face when you are outside of your home. We touch our faces so often that this takes more effort than most people would think at first. And do not forget to pay attention to your cellphones, glasses and other frequently touched items. Be sure to clean them, too.

And don’t ease up on hand-washing. We all should know the drill by now: Wash hands with soap and running water for 20 seconds, and don’t forget to wash the back of your hands, between your fingers and your thumb — those are the places that get missed most often in more casual hand-washing. If you are unable to access soap and water, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.

‘Reopening’ Pennsylvania

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

There is a lot of conversation about how and when we can “reopen” Pennsylvania. Balancing public health against economic concerns is complicated. Efforts to downplay the seriousness of the health threat that COVID-19 represents will do much more harm than good, in both lives lost and in economic outcomes. Our ongoing efforts to “flatten the curve” have slowed the number of new cases and allowed our health care providers to better care for patients who are ill. But if we end restrictions and increase interaction between people too soon, it is a near-certainty that we will see a dramatic spike in the number of cases of COVID-19, and in related deaths.

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf extended the stay-at-home order until May 8 and asked Pennsylvanians to “be patient” for the good of all. He spoke of the ways in which we might begin to ease restrictions, if current efforts continue to be effective in limiting spread of infection. He also reminded us that “the virus sets the timeline — not us.”

As the density of new cases decreases, we will be able to cautiously move about again. If cases climb, we may need to step back and reassess. While this process may be frustrating to some, it is critical that we approach this phase-in with caution.

Dealing with stress

One last thing: We are all affected by this pandemic in so many ways. While concerns around physical health are most often discussed, mental health is equally important. The stress and uncertainty of this period weighs on everyone, to varying degrees. Please practice self-care in the ways you are able. Connect with friends or loved ones by telephone or video, go outside (but not too close to others!), read and watch TV and pick up those hobbies again. Exercise, meditate, eat well and get enough rest. Allow yourself to not get everything done — it’s OK if the house is a mess, I promise!

If you are feeling anxious or depressed, it may help to talk with someone. You can connect with support through telehealth, through employee assistance programs, and through hotlines that have been set up for counseling (Text PA to 741741 or call 855-284-2494). There also are support options available through local hospitals and organizations, churches and neighborhood groups on social media. For those working to maintain sobriety during this stressful time, most support organizations are providing the opportunity to check in and participate virtually.

I know that it can feel scary and frustrating to continue to stay at home, and some may feel that their freedom has been limited unnecessarily. For those who continue to adhere to the mandate to stay home whenever possible, I say thank you and please hang in there. For those who are chafing under the current guidelines, I ask you to please reconsider. COVID-19 represents an immediate health threat to each of us, and all steps to move us in a direction of easing restrictions must be done with caution respectful of this threat.

We are all part of the same community, and what each of us does affects the other. We are in this together, and only by working together will we be able to see this through.

Janine Everett, RN, Ph.D., is director of the Public Health Program at Franklin & Marshall College.