At the start of a new school year, some students’ legs are bouncing and their hands are shaking. They are riled with anxiety. Students with anxiety might stay up all night before the first day of school because they are scared that something could go wrong the next day.

The topic of mental health has gained more attention in the public. But there is still a lack of resources for students struggling with mental health in schools.

A mental health issue can be very dangerous if not treated correctly. That’s why I believe that schools should offer more resources for mental health.

First, mental health education in schools may sometimes only scratch the surface, leaving students to have to do their own research to figure out why they’re feeling a certain type of way.

Mental health education decreases the stigma that can be associated with admitting that you’re struggling with depression, anxiety or any mental health issues. Overcoming that stigma is one of the biggest issues when it comes to deciding to reach out for help.

Many schools do offer the Student Assistance Program, which helps to address concerns regarding mental health. Schools may also offer counseling inside and outside of school. They may offer programs to help students dealing with substance abuse. Some schools have social workers, 504 education plans and school psychologists.

In school settings lacking these resources, students can feel like they’re being thrown away. If students don’t feel like they can get the help that they need, they might never get better.

A lack of mental health resources could affect specific student populations. For example, a student who is a part of the LGBTQ+ community doesn’t always have a safe place to openly talk about their feelings without the fear of being made fun of.

Students shouldn’t have to hide how they love one another or who they love. It’s not fair for themselves or for anyone. Mental health resources can help build communities for these students.

For students who don’t have a safe community of people, it is essential to realize that it is not just the person with a mental health issue who needs help, but also their loved ones and their community around them.

Mental health issues can be challenging and really hard to deal with; however, they are not impossible to overcome.

Mental well-being is important for everyone, but especially for students. It is important that we bring awareness to anyone and everyone who struggles with mental health in school and feels as if they don’t have someone to talk to.

Tearinee Johnson is in the 10th grade at Warwick High School.