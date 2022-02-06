About 50 million Americans have trypanophobia — an extreme fear of needles — and it is recognized by those in the medical profession as one of the top phobias in the United States.

Generally speaking, this fear of needles and “I just never thought about it” are the two primary reasons people cite when asked why they don’t donate blood.

Donating blood may seem like something your good Samaritan aunt does twice a year to get a free T-shirt and a heart-shaped stress ball. But it’s much more than that — a single donation has the power to save up to three lives.

According to the American Red Cross, a single car accident victim may need as much as 100 units of blood. It also states that, each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate 13.6 million units of whole blood and red blood cells.

That seems like a pretty good number, right? So, it should be more than enough?

Not really.

In reality, there’s been a 10% overall decrease in blood donation since the pandemic began in March 2020, and there’s been a 62% drop in blood drives in schools, according to Red Cross data.

But the Community Blood Center states that if just 1% more of Americans would donate, the shortage of blood would disappear for the foreseeable future.

Donating blood not only helps to save the lives of those who are injured and sick, it also has numerous health benefits for the donor. Blood donors receive helpful information about their overall health, just by completing the pre-donation process.

Pre-donation evaluations also give donors a quick update on their cardiovascular health and provide an overview of essential vital signs and iron levels.

According to an article written by Brianna Flavin for Rasmussen University, donating blood can help to reduce harmful iron levels. When you donate, your red blood cells regenerate, basically leaving you with a “new supply of blood.” This can aid in reducing an abundance of iron, which helps to lessen the risk of heart disease and even some forms of cancers.

But let’s put aside the physical health benefits of blood donation. Donating blood is all about giving unselfishly to someone in tremendous need and expecting nothing in return for yourself. Donating blood is part of good citizenship and caring for our communities.

You can’t put a price tag on a simple, 30-minute act of service that can — and will — literally save lives.

The saying “a little goes a long way” holds true when it comes to giving blood. If you’re reading this, and if you’re not already a regular blood donor, please consider stepping outside your comfort zone, putting aside your fear of needles (if you have one) and making an appointment at a blood donation center near you.

If you go to redcrossblood.org and enter your ZIP code, you’ll get a list of upcoming donation sites near you.

Jewel Boninu is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.