A mere 50 years ago this week, I was a freshly minted summer intern, privileged to work as a cub reporter for LNP between my junior and senior years of college.

It was the summer I met my wife Cynthia, who was reporting for the Intelligencer Journal, the morning newspaper in town. I was with the Lancaster New Era, the afternoon paper and friendly in-house rival. Our paths first crossed on assignment at the Miss Pennsylvania pageant in Hershey, but that is another story for another time.

The newsroom was a noisy place in 1969, as we pecked away on oversized manual typewriters that were bolted to our desks. We wrote our stories amid the crackle of police radios and the whoosh of pneumatic tubes carrying copy to the typesetting room. We made calls to our sources on free-standing rotary phone dials that were also bolted to our desks, plugging in headsets so that our hands would be free to type as we gathered the news of the day.

It was not only years before the internet, it was years before whatever came before the internet. In other words, it was a while ago. I had hair.

The summer of 1969 was the summer of Apollo 11 and the long-awaited, eagerly — and somewhat anxiously — anticipated moonshot. It was also the summer of Woodstock. The country was in the throes of the Vietnam War. The assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, just one year earlier, were raw and fresh in our memory. In that tumultuous time, Apollo gave us a welcome diversion from the seemingly insolvable troubles on this planet.

My family gathered around the TV to watch in awe and fascination late Sunday night as the Eagle lunar module landed and Neil Armstrong climbed down a ladder, spoke to the world, and took that “one small step,” that “one giant leap.” There was great speculation as to what the first man on the moon would say. In retrospect, Armstrong’s words (almost a haiku) have stood the test of time.

I had to get up early Monday morning because I had an assignment. City Editor Bob Kozak sent me out to do a person-on-the-street interview to find out what Lancastrians thought about it all. And so at 5 a.m. on July 21, I found myself at Stauffer’s Diner out by the Lancaster Stockyards and then at Charles’ Self-Service Laundry on Orange Street and at gas stations and delis around town, talking to local folks over coffee about Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins — and history.

The people who spoke with me were dazed and giddy and grateful and proud. And hopeful for a safe return home for the astronauts. They saw the hand of God in the achievements of man.

The liquor stores were closed by government edict that Monday, which had been declared a state and federal holiday. But as I wrote in the story, “the people had their own intoxicant — a small but significant invasion of the universe, a landing on our moon.”

Kozak and Editor Dan Cherry were kind enough to give me a byline. My story offered the local angle to complement the front-page article headlined: “MEN WALK ON MOON.” For a young newspaper intern it was heady stuff then, and it is heady stuff now.

We all knew we were witnessing epic history. It was the triumph of unfathomable technology and human ingenuity, carried out with individual bravery, the fulfillment of the late President John F. Kennedy’s brash promise in 1961 to send us to the moon before the end of the decade.

As it happened, that front page and my byline were captured in bronze and frozen in time in the statue of the newspaper reader in Steinman Park next to the LNP building on West King Street. My daughters, Hilary and Meredith, were duly impressed.

The byline has been rubbed smooth over the years but the memory remains clear. What I remember and cherish most is a newspaper’s willingness to trust a 21-year-old kid with an assignment of that magnitude.

For Cynthia and me, our years as reporters shaped so much of what we know and do today and how we regard and approach the world around us. The experience of gathering and telling the news taught us how to explore and to learn and to appreciate the endless variety of people who populate this planet and the triumphs and tragedies that characterize their everyday living.

What struck me then, and now, was not so much the view of the moon from Earth but the view of Earth from the moon. It looked then, and looks now, like a pearly green-blue marble floating in the blackness of space, a shimmering marvel of breathtaking beauty.

Up close, the view is less comforting. Poverty, disease, racism and war were teeming concerns back in the 1960s, just as they are today. Not everyone thought we should be spending money on space travel when we had fundamental human issues to address down here on the ground.

Seeing the earth from that vantage point stirred then, and stirs now, a feeling that what brings us together should be more important than anything that drives us apart. Apollo 11’s greatest legacy — aside from the many technological advances made possible by space-age science —\!q is the notion that if we can put a man on the moon, there is no earthly challenge that is beyond our reach.

That’s why it’s appropriate for us to talk today about a moonshot to conquer cancer. We need a number of moonshots to address the vexing issues that we face. We need to be inspired by the collective confidence that we are up to any challenge and energized by the resolve to get it done.

At 71, I am too old to be naively starry-eyed about the future but old enough to remember and believe in the idealism expressed by Dr. King and Robert Kennedy. I am more of a centennial than a millennial, but I have abiding hope and faith that all of us, across the generations, will figure it out, together.

Jeff Forster is a native of Lancaster, a former reporter for LNP, and a 1966 graduate of McCaskey High School. He is a senior editor at a medical education and communications company in New Jersey.