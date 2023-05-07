For the 2023 season, Major League Baseball implemented clocks for both pitchers and hitters in an effort to speed up the game.

Pitchers have 15 seconds to deliver their next pitch when the bases are empty and 20 seconds when runners are on base. Batters must be in the batter’s box with more than eight seconds left in that clock.

MLB has been searching for ways to appeal to young people and make the game of baseball more exciting to watch. Maybe this will help. But MLB officials have sold the soul of America’s pastime in the process.

To MLB’s credit, game times have decreased significantly so far in 2023. According to baseballreference.com, the average time of game in 2023 is currently 2 hours and 38 minutes. In 2022, the average time was 3 hours and 6 minutes.

A 28-minute difference is certainly nothing to sneeze at. But the game, which I have always loved, now feels unnatural. The large, doomsday-esque countdown clock behind the plate is garish and distracting. Every game feels rushed, every at-bat hurried and every play frantic. The beauty of baseball had always been that there was no clock, and now that beauty is gone.

Many players, especially pitchers, have expressed their distaste for the new pitch clock.

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Matt Strahm echoed the sentiment that the game has lost part of its identity.

“Even as a player it feels like we’re playing more so basketball than baseball,” Strahm told Rob Bradford on the podcast “Baseball Isn’t Boring.”

“It’s constant up and down,” Strahm added.

Strahm and other players have also discussed concerns about injuries due to the rapid speed of the game in 2023. If players have less time to rest between pitches, they may wear out and sustain injuries at a more frequent rate.

The forced pace-of-play rules harm the performance of pitchers and hitters alike.

If a pitcher is “in the zone,” the batter has no time to adjust and regroup after a few bad swings. If a hitter — or an entire lineup — is seeing the pitcher well or if the pitcher has lost his control of the strike zone, the pitcher has no time to catch his breath. This development has seemingly resulted in more “crooked” games, where the winning team wins by a lot.

While the pitch clock is a problem, there is praise for some other changes that MLB has implemented this year. The larger bases — installed partly to increase stolen base attempts — have worked exactly as designed and have created numerous exciting moments that do not feel cheap or contrived.

The pitch clock, however, is an insult to the history of baseball. It makes games feel unnatural and causes more harm to players than it benefits them.

Designed to draw in new fans to baseball, the pitch clock and MLB have done more to alienate the die-hard fans who love America’s pastime.

Ethan Miller is in the 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.