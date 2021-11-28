In 2004, the late journalist Gwen Ifill coined the term “Missing White Woman Syndrome” to describe the media phenomenon of extensive and often obsessive coverage of white, upper-middle class and conventionally attractive women who have gone missing, in contrast to a lack of media attention of missing minority women.

Gabby Petito, a white 22-year-old woman from North Port, Florida, went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiance this summer, garnering months of media attention. Coverage was extensive, and the country became obsessed with finding her, making predictions and speculating about the events that led to her death.

This is far from the case for most missing women.

Between 2011 and 2020, 710 Indigenous people, mostly girls, went missing in Wyoming alone, the same state in which Petito went missing. In the past two decades, Indigenous people have made up 21% of the homicide victims in Wyoming, although they make up less than 3% of the population.

This massive disparity should be horrifying and, unfortunately, it is part of a larger trend.

Black women go missing at a higher rate than their white counterparts. In 2020, the National Crime Information Center reported that 34% of all missing women and children were Black, while Black women and girls make up only 15% of the U.S. female population.

Not only are women of color more likely than white women to go missing, but their stories are also underrepresented in the media.

In 2013, researcher and sociologist Zach Sommers found that white women are much more likely to be the subject of media coverage than women of color.

Pepita Redhair is a 27-year-old Navajo woman who went missing in March 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She dreamed of being an engineer and adored skateboarding. She has not yet been found.

Lauren Cho was a 30-year-old Korean American woman who went missing June 28 in California. She was a talented musician and baker and was “fiercely loved by many.” Cho’s remains were found Oct. 9. The cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

Neither woman was given widespread media coverage or justice. Both fell victim to a society that too often marginalizes women of color.

Changing these atrocities is no easy feat, but that does not mean it is impossible. It requires large societal change, as well as individuals taking charge within their communities. This need for change is evident and it must start now.

Ashton Newswanger is in the 12th grade at Manheim Township High School.