The last several years have been difficult ones for democracy, not just in the United States but around the world. The threats are manifold but chief among them is the fact that faith in democracy as a system of politics and government appears to be faltering, even among those living in democracies. Addressing this crisis of democratic confidence will require innovative thinking about how democracy can be rejuvenated.

In the United States, there is plenty of evidence that people are dissatisfied with the way our democracy is currently working. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in June revealed that nearly half of all respondents (49%) believe democracy is “not working well” and just 10% think it’s working “very” or “extremely well.”

A YouGov poll, also conducted in June, paints a similar picture. On an 11-point scale, where 0 is “extremely dissatisfied,” and 10 is “extremely satisfied,” 54% of respondents chose a number on the dissatisfied end of the scale (4 or lower), while only 31% opted for a number in the satisfied range.

One explanation for these troubling levels of democratic discontent is that many people feel their voices aren’t heard, and that their interests are ignored, by elected officials. In the AP-NORC poll conducted in June, 53% of Americans say that the views of people like them are not well represented by the government; only 12% thought their views were very or extremely well represented.

To at least some degree, then, the problem we face is how to make representative institutions more representative of the views of the public. Doing so is made more difficult by the use of single-member legislative districts because those who find themselves in the minority in any given district will, by design, lack a representative of their choosing who will advocate for their point of view.

But even in a system in which more voters were able to elect their chosen candidate — as in systems using proportional representation — there would still be a sense that representatives make decisions without the guidance of the public. That’s because elections are blunt instruments; they tell us which party the voters prefer at a given moment in time but little else.

If elected officials are to be responsive to the public, we need some mechanism for public input into the policymaking process. That is, we need feedback from the public between elections with respect to how people would like problems in their communities, states and the nation to be addressed.

At present, elected officials hear disproportionately from their most vocal constituents. Letters and phone calls to elected officials’ offices come from a self-selected group of people who may care passionately about a certain issue but who are not likely to represent the views (or the characteristics) of the rest of the public. The same is true for feedback elected officials get at town hall meetings.

Public opinion polls reliably ascertain the preferences of representative samples of the public, but they are rarely conducted within single constituencies, which means the results aren’t always relevant to most elected officials. More importantly, while polls give us a good understanding of the attitudes, values and reflexive preferences of respondents, many of the responses they capture are less than well-informed and they often lack the nuance inherent in most complex public policy debates.

Fortunately, there’s a mechanism for ensuring that public input is representative of the wider public, is based on good information, and is the result of careful consideration. That mechanism is called a deliberative forum, or a deliberative “mini-public.”

To conduct a deliberative mini-public, a randomly chosen, representative group of 50 or so residents is organized and provided with objective information about the topic to be considered. After having processed the background information, the group convenes for facilitated, small-group deliberation in which participants not only share opinions but exchange reasons for holding those opinions. Subject-matter experts help to develop briefing documents and are on hand at the forum to answer technical questions that might arise.

At the end of the deliberative process, the mini-public prioritizes values and approaches, produces recommendations, and/or votes on specific policy options. Because the mini-public is a representative cross-section of the wider public, the conclusions it comes to are the conclusions the entire public would come to if they had good information and the opportunity to fully deliberate about the topic.

Though the idea of employing deliberative processes to obtain public input on policy matters has been around for quite some time, their use has become relatively widespread only in the last decade or so. Localities, and even entire countries, around the world have begun utilizing citizen-centered, deliberative institutions to help inform the decisions of policymakers. Ireland, for instance, has used nationwide citizens’ assemblies to guide reform of the country’s constitution.

The use of deliberative mini-publics in the United States is still relatively rare. However, Franklin & Marshall’s Center for Politics and Public Affairs and Center for Opinion Research, in collaboration with various community partners, have begun organizing mini-publics right here in central Pennsylvania.

Last summer, we partnered with the City of Lancaster to hold a deliberative forum as part of the city’s comprehensive planning process to help planners identify priorities for future land use in various parts of the city. And last fall, we joined with WITF and the Climate Solutions collaboration, whose funding partner is the Solutions Journalism Network, to bring residents of central Pennsylvania together in Harrisburg to consider various approaches to dealing with climate change. (WITF owns LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP | LancasterOnline.)

More mini-publics are planned for the coming months. Along with Hourglass, we’ll co-host a forum on housing Saturday with residents from throughout Lancaster County; we’re partnering, once again, with the City of Lancaster this fall to hold a mini-public on transportation; and several others are in the works for next spring.

Deliberative democracy can enhance representative democracy and help to rebuild trust in our governing institutions. To do so, however, deliberative mechanisms like mini-publics have to be held regularly; the public should be eager to participate in them; and elected officials must be willing to give serious consideration to the decisions made by the participants.

Democracy cannot function properly without the informed, considered guidance of the people. Deliberative mini-publics are designed for just this purpose. If we choose to embrace this innovative way of doing democracy here in Lancaster, we could serve as a model to the rest of the state, if not the nation, of how to begin restoring faith in our system of government.

Stephen K. Medvic is The Honorable and Mrs. John C. Kunkel professor of government and director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College. X (formerly known as Twitter): @StephenMedvic.