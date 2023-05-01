It was an honor to speak at the Lancaster County Climate Summit, which was held on Earth Day, April 22.

The vast array of participants and supporters was a powerful testament to the importance of creating a shared vision for protecting our climate and environment in Lancaster County and central Pennsylvania. It is only through collective and continuous action that we will realize our goals of advancing sustainable development and nurturing a thriving community.

As a scientist, an educator and an institutional and civic leader, I am deeply committed to serving my campus and community through the power of collective wisdom and action.

As such, I’d like to highlight and emphasize four key areas where I believe universities and colleges can contribute toward our common goal of creating a thriving community:

— First, as large and complex organizations, we must act institutionally to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and maximize climate resilience by taking supportive actions, modeling our progress and partnering with like-minded organizations.

— Second, as institutions of higher learning, we must educate all of our students, regardless of major, on principles and practices of sustainability and the factors that impact our climate. And we must encourage their positive commitment to stewardship of our environment.

— Third, we must accelerate our knowledge discovery by fostering innovation, creativity and experimentation to allow our faculty, staff and students to ask questions, test solutions and advance the state of theoretical and applied science.

— And fourth, we must continue to promote and lead community conversations and problem-solving by convening robust dialogue.

Included in Millersville University’s strategic plan is the overarching goal to be carbon-neutral by 2040. We have developed an energy management strategy driven by the university’s greenhouse gas inventory, which shows that approximately 65% of university greenhouse gas emissions stem from energy use.

A few years ago, we completed a multiyear, $11.5 million project to upgrade our electrical infrastructure to prepare for broader energy management and energy reduction activities.

Nothing exemplifies our commitment to climate action more than our Lombardo Welcome Center, the first building in Pennsylvania to be certified as a zero-energy building by the International Living Future Institute. This 14,000-square-foot building, an Environmental Protection Agency Green Power Partnership program, serves as the university’s front door and as a center for educating students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and visitors on sustainability and climate action.

Climate change is one of the most pressing and current complex problems that humanity faces. Institutions of higher education must educate the next generation of leaders to understand the intertwined social, political and economic aspects of this challenge. The causes, characteristics and consequences of society’s greatest challenges cut across disciplinary boundaries and can be taught across the entire curriculum. We fulfill this goal by providing a liberal arts and sciences education in which students learn to think critically, communicate effectively and collaborate consistently in order to become innovators and problem-solvers.

Let me offer a few examples of ongoing initiatives in the climate science area on our campus. Faculty in our Educational Foundations Department collaborated with their colleagues in biology and local community groups to establish a stream-quality study station on campus known as the Watershed Education and Training Institute. The institute provides students access to equipment to study water quality and stream health directly in streams that feed the Conestoga River, which ultimately ends up in the Chesapeake Bay. Water quality is a priority for the local region, and the Watershed Education and Training Institute serves as an educational asset for students, educators and activists in the surrounding community.

Additionally, faculty members collaborated with local community groups in a National Science Foundation-funded project to develop a program introducing high school students to environmental and geospatial science centered on hydrological modeling.

The project’s web application, Model My Watershed, consists of an interactive geographic information system and hydrological modeling tool that allows students to assess and analyze complex national databases of environmental conditions in their local watersheds. This project allows them to make virtual environmental modifications to reduce stormwater runoff and improve water quality.

As a signatory to Second Nature’s Climate Commitment, we worked with the City of Lancaster to help prepare the city’s first greenhouse gas emission inventory and a draft of the city’s climate action plan. Our faculty are experts in their fields who put their knowledge to use in applied settings to fulfill one of our core values — public mission.

This month, we will host our third annual Sustainable Development Goals conference. This year’s event will focus on Zero Hunger. Our goal is to bring community leaders, experts, and decision-makers together to confront challenges and develop actionable solutions.

There are no easy solutions and obvious roads to travel on issues as complex and multifaceted as sustainability, climate action, land use, transportation, poverty and others. Yet, I am heartened by the many caring and passionate community leaders and stakeholders willing to come together to share their expertise and ideas to develop solutions for the betterment of our community.

Tackling the climate crisis and advancing climate solutions require a strong commitment from each of us as individuals. As we work to bring careful planning and meaningful change to our organizations, thinking beyond traditional boundaries is of utmost importance.

Higher education has a profound role to play in leading the discussion, advancing the research agenda and nurturing the climate. Millersville University is fully committed to this effort.

Daniel Wubah, Ph.D., is the 15th president of Millersville University.