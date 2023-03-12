The deteriorating mental health of student-athletes is a silent, deadly problem. For far too long, the mental health of high school and college athletes has gone unnoticed, and too many young people have suffered with little-to-no support.

In an NCAA survey conducted in late 2021, student-athletes were asked if they knew where to go on campus if they had mental health concerns. The results were that 69% of women and 63% of men knew where to go. However, when asked if they would feel comfortable seeking support and help, fewer than half of the respondents said they would.

A significant portion of this demographic is struggling with mental health issues. In a span of just two months in early 2022, five college student-athletes — four women and one man — died by suicide.

The mental help advocacy group Morgan’s Message tells the story of Morgan Rodgers. A phenomenal scholastic lacrosse player from Virginia, she chose in 2014 to attend Duke University. She later faced a significant knee injury that kept her sidelined from competition for 12 months. Her self-esteem fell; she felt isolated from the team and questioned her self-worth, which was wrapped up in her identity as an athlete. She died by suicide in 2019 at age 22.

Too many athletes think their sport defines them. There must be a balance between athletics, academics and life — our family and friends, our hopes and dreams that extend beyond our sports.

It’s commendable to be dedicated to athletics. But we also need to be well-rounded and pursue a variety of interests. We need time to just be kids — to have fun and take time for ourselves.

It is not uncommon for student-athletes to fall into periods of depression because of overtraining, injury, pressure to perform, lack of free time and stress from schoolwork. Athletes who want to compete at the collegiate level juggle school and athletics, the recruiting process and the additional training required to enhance their skills.

Student-athletes can face continuous pressure from every conceivable angle. Ongoing evaluations and criticisms from coaches, scouts and teammates can be overwhelming and increase levels of anxiety on and off the field. Over time, it can become exhausting.

As a competitive athlete myself, I know how discouraged I have become due to criticisms from my coaches and my teammates. These criticisms made me question not only my importance to a team, but my importance as a person.

The wider acknowledgment of mental health issues among athletes is far overdue. Coaches, parents and teachers must become more educated about this issue. An athlete’s mental health should be a top priority, over everything else.

Gwen Varley is in the 11th grade at Garden Spot High School.