Last Sunday, I lit a candle. It was no one’s birthday nor was it part of a weekly routine, but rather a somber ritual dedicated to my dad’s life, tragically cut too short by his own hand. When he was 48, he died by gun suicide.

Sept. 10 marked the beginning of World Suicide Prevention Week, and the observance is typically commemorated by lighting a candle in memory of loved ones who died avoidable deaths. While my family’s experience with suicide was heart-wrenching, it wasn’t unique.

My dad sadly became another statistic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, law enforcement officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. Military veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than Americans who never served. But he wasn’t just a statistic — his name was Joe O’Mara, he was a veteran Marine and Philadelphia firefighter.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day nationwide. In Pennsylvania in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, 240 veterans took their own lives.

As I coped with the loss of my dad, I struggled because I felt so alone. Some of our friends and family members turned their backs on us. I hid the truth from so many because suicide carries a dark stigma in our society. As I grew older, I learned that not only is there data to prove I’m not alone, but I’ve also met so many people whose lives have also been touched by suicide. Although I found comfort in being understood, I kept asking myself, why was this so acceptable? That’s when I decided to run for office.

I wanted to do everything within my power to ensure no family had to suffer the same tragedy that mine did. Some bills I introduced to prevent suicides are ones that would implement extreme-risk protection orders — which would provide a mechanism for Pennsylvanians to temporarily disarm loved ones in crisis — and would ensure that first responders can recover from post-traumatic stress injury. This post-traumatic stress injury bill has strong bipartisan support, and would allow first responders to file for worker’s compensation if the diagnosis was brought on due to the scope of their employment.

In addition to this, I serve on the Pennsylvania Governor’s Challenge team, which seeks to prevent suicide among service members, veterans and their families. As a lawmaker, I explore policy initiatives that could prevent veteran and military member suicides and increase accessibility to support measures. The challenge team strives to achieve a zero-suicide outcome in Pennsylvania.

I devote myself to this cause because the pain that comes with losing a loved one to suicide is a wound that never wholly heals. However, I’m just one person. The extreme-risk protection order bill I introduced passed the state House, but needs to be passed by the state Senate. Please take a moment to contact your senator and Senate Republican leaders and ask them to join us in doing the right thing. A measure I introduced to increase donations to the Veterans Trust Fund — which among other things, helps connect veterans to mental health services — took two years to make it to the governor’s desk and be signed into law.

Last year, the crisis lifeline 988 launched in Pennsylvania and around the nation. This was a great accomplishment in making help more accessible, but the federal law that made this resource possible did not include funding. This means that many Pennsylvania counties aren’t equipped to make this service a success and its long-term sustainability remains questionable without action in the Pennsylvania House and Senate. The House has acted. We still wait for the Senate to move.

To truly save lives, we need to treat the mental health crisis with the seriousness it demands. Nearly 34% of Pennsylvanians have a mental illness or substance use disorder.

If we adequately fund mental and behavioral health services, especially ensuring that veterans and first responders can easily access this care, we can reduce the stigma that surrounds mental illness and save lives.

Whether you’ve been impacted by suicide, if we stand united, we can destigmatize this real problem in our commonwealth. To save lives, we need to put our differences aside and work together in a meaningful way by adopting a proactive, bipartisan approach to this crisis. Burning individual candles will never be enough, but it’s a symbolic start to meaningful, productive discussions.

State Rep. Jennifer O’Mara is a Democrat from Delaware County.