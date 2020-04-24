Since the U.S. men’s soccer team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, American fans have searched for a new group of young players to lead it. But the team’s problems are too deep-seated for an easy fix.

If the U.S. men’s national team is to become a global soccer powerhouse, fans must be patient and U.S. soccer executives must act to ensure the American game catches up to that of other countries. They can do this by making youth soccer programs more accessible to low-income kids and by reforming Major League Soccer so that it can compete with other top leagues.

One major problem in American soccer is the pay-to-play system. To join the most rigorous and prestigious soccer programs, young players must pay thousands of dollars per year. Many American clubs are more focused on making a profit than developing players, so they prioritize those who can pay. As a result, American coaches rarely recruit players from poor or minority neighborhoods. These factors shrink the men’s national team’s talent pool, and some of the best players fall through the cracks. For example, if the Brazilian player Neymar or the Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo were American, they might never have become global stars.

The pay-to-play system also affects coaching. Obtaining a coaching license in the U.S. costs several thousand dollars, whereas these programs are cheaper or even free in other countries. By making these programs affordable, more talented coaches could train more young players and improve the quality of American soccer.

MLS is generally seen as a low-quality league. It tends to attract older players from overseas looking to make a lot of money without working very hard. In order to become more competitive, MLS should adopt the system of promotion and relegation, in which teams are dropped to a lower league, retained or promoted to a higher league based on their performance in the previous season.

According to former U.S. men’s national team star DaMarcus Beasley, introducing promotion and relegation to American soccer would make young players more mentally tough because it would force them to perform well in high-pressure situations. Introducing promotion and relegation could also make MLS matches more meaningful, which would help the league shed the aforementioned “retirement home” stigma and attract more talented players.

Regardless of any changes, fans need to temper their expectations and understand that immediate success in international soccer is incredibly rare. American soccer executives can invest money to ensure that the game develops relatively quickly, but it might take awhile for the U.S. to consistently produce great players.

Today, players like Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie are hailed as the “next generation” of American soccer that will propel the men’s national team into the global spotlight. Although this won’t happen overnight, U.S. soccer executives can take steps to improve the quality of American soccer and set up the men’s national team for future success.

Alex Calabrese is a first-year student at Franklin & Marshall College.