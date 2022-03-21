The Akron-based Mennonite Central Committee, among dozens of American organizations sending donations to war-battered Ukraine, was formed just over a century ago in response to requests for aid from Ukrainian and Russian Mennonites plagued by civil war raging in their countries.

Mennonite farmers, who had moved into that area in the late 18th century, lost many horses to starvation and consumption during the war. Farming without horses was difficult. Farmers began starving to death.

The MCC was formed in the summer of 1920 in response to a request for aid from a delegation of Mennonites from Russia and Ukraine, according to Kenneth Sensenig, an MCC church relations associate who read last Sunday's column about current Ukrainian aid and provides this history.

A letter from a Mennonite in Russia, dated Dec. 25, 1921, described the ongoing plight:

“Our food since last spring has been black tea and herring, and now dear friends, all of this is gone. If you can't help, then we will die of starvation.”

MCC first sent food to Russia and Ukraine, feeding 25,000 people each day at the height of the operation. Then a Kansas farmer, John Epp, proposed a long-term solution. He encouraged MCC to supply farmers with tractors to replace horses.

By the end of 1922, MCC sent 25 Fordson tractors (manufactured by the Ford Motor Co.) and 25 Oliver plows to the region. The organization sent another 25 tractors and 25 plows early the next year. Skeptical Mennonite farmers wondered if such “crawly things” would last over time.

The tractors increased food production and saved lives. Mennonites in the United States and Canada received thank-you notes that read, in part, “In the midst of this raging fire, arise as lighthouses in the sea, the acts of love and compassion as they presently unfold through acts of relief.”

“The contributions of the tractors provided new hope and a future for farms in Russia and Ukraine,” says Sensenig in an email to The Scribbler column. “Similar work continues today as MCC seeks to demonstrate the warmth of human caring as the church ministers ‘in the name of Christ.’ ”

The ‘greatest’ teacher

Virginia L. Landis died in late January in Mount Joy. She was 82. Amos Fisher, owner of Fisher’s Produce, Paradise, wants everyone to know how special she was to him.

“Ginny” Landis, born in York in 1939, earned her teaching degree from Millersville State College in 1961. Her first assignment was at Gibbons School on Gibbons Road, a one-room Amish school near Bird-in-Hand in the Conestoga Valley School District. Amos Fisher was a student there.

“We were a troubled school,” Fisher recalls. “When she came there, everything changed. All the kids respected her.”

All but one of the students at that time were Amish, Fisher says. The public school system did not necessarily assign the best teachers to one-room schools. But Landis was unusually bright and dedicated, Fisher says. Students responded.

Fisher had Landis as a teacher in the third through eighth grades. “I didn't know the ABC's until the third grade,” he says. “She tutored me until I caught up to grade level.”

Landis not only taught her students but accompanied them on field trips to Washington and other places of interest. She drove his family to do their shopping at a supermarket. She was always there for her students.

“She was the greatest teacher,” he says. “She turned the whole school around.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.