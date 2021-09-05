“For the dead and the living, we must bear witness. For not only are we responsible for the memories of the dead, we are also responsible for what we are doing with those memories.” — Elie Wiesel

The morning of that second Tuesday in September 2001 dawned “excellent and fair” over the Manhattan skyline and the Northeast.

A friend was working construction two blocks from the World Trade Center, when one and then another hijacked jet airliner crashed into the twin towers. As the towers collapsed and a thick cloud of toxic ash and debris swept down the boulevard, a stranger grabbed our friend from behind and pulled him through the doorway to safety. For months afterward he was traumatized, haunted by the memory of that fateful morning and his near brush with eternity. But he was a lucky one, a survivor.

In an eerie moment of death-dealing simultaneity, another commandeered airliner crashed into the Pentagon, and a fourth — Flight 93 — crashed in Somerset County as it attempted to turn back toward Washington, D.C. The general public learned later what passengers knew: The hijackers were international terrorists affiliated with al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden.

Collectively, nearly 3,000 people died that day, and more than 6,000 were injured. I still recall the video clip of a worried father’s prayer to God on his son’s behalf. The aging man had rushed to church, and knelt and asked pleadingly, “Can you give me this one?” His petition went unfulfilled as his son, a stockbroker, perished like so many in a smoke-filled stairwell trying to make his escape. The losses that Tuesday could be deeply personal and intimate, or numbingly collective. One survivor said lower Manhattan “looked like the end of the world.”

Sept. 11 remains the worst act of international terrorism ever experienced in the United States. Like other devastating events in history, most adult Americans can remember precisely where they were when they learned the news of the day. The events of that tragic, mournful day upset America’s sense of being in the world, and the memory haunts us still, two decades later. The physical, emotional and psychic scars brought an end to American innocence, if such a condition ever existed in the first place. Bad things happen to good people, no matter what the popular mythology or belief that we are a chosen nation might suggest.

To be more concrete and precise, the events of 9/11 have had a profound effect on the lives of Pennsylvanians and other Americans. For those who perished and for survivors, and to a lesser degree their fellow citizens, that otherwise bucolic morning created a terrifying moment of unequaled and unimagined dread and loathing.

The current National Geographic channel’s “One Day in America” is an extraordinary documentary series that captures the sights, sounds and feelings of terrorism’s carnage. In that grief, a sense of national community emerged and was sustained for what now seems a fleeting moment.

The day redefined our nation’s global foreign policy and our system of governance, and it reshaped popular culture in fundamental ways. Ground zero, the smoldering site of the World Trade Center, is now a national monument dedicated to commemorating the tragedy and the selfless heroism of first responders. It is a sacred space in American civil religion, with a single Freedom Tower set in gentle pools of water where once the twin towers stood. Architecturally and symbolically, this secular shrine has become a mecca for both mourning and remembrance.

In the days following the attack, President George W. Bush declared a global “war on terror” as he vowed to hunt down and punish those who gave aid and comfort to bin Laden. Without wading into the debate over the beginning and now end of that campaign, one need look no further than the just completed evacuation from Afghanistan, the more than 2,400 lives of U.S. military members lost there, and the more than $1 trillion spent there, to appreciate 9/11’s impact on America’s role in world affairs.

Our longest and costliest overseas military engagement has also been the most controversial, and the full measure of its human, psychological and financial toll will affect foreign policy for decades to come. Nation-building and the realities of jihad and asymmetrical warfare have forced the military-industrial complex to adjust to altogether new complexities and uncertainties.

Federal and state governments have undergone a parallel transformation.

The passage of the 2001 Patriot Act, the creation of an amorphous Department of Homeland Security, redefining Guantanamo Bay as a jihadist detention facility, the Foreign Intelligence and Surveillance Act courts and the apprehension and incarceration of suspected and convicted terrorists were all part of an expansion of federal authority into the everyday life of the nation. So, too, was the repurposing of the FBI and the National Security Council to engage in the war on terror. Telecommunications are routinely monitored by a clandestine network of government agencies dedicated, in the words of the Patriot Act, “to intercept and obstruct terrorism” wherever it surfaces. Critics have denounced this “surveillance state” and its apparent overreach into once private matters.

Especially for a younger generation that has no direct knowledge of 9/11, popular culture reflects in myriad ways new idioms, habits and realities. The now-commonplace usage of words and phrases like “homeland security,” “PTSD,” “TSA,” “safe zones,” “IED,” “weapons of mass destruction” and “thank you for your service” are but a few examples.

Domestic anti-Muslim hate crimes surged in the wake of the attacks.

What child or adult who has sought entry to a school building or other public office, or an airport terminal, has not had to pass through metal detectors or a physical search? In ways we now take for granted, the rhythms of everyday life and business and leisure activity have been changed by the experience of 9/11. So, too, have personal and public relationships.

On this 20th anniversary of that tragic Tuesday in September, it is well for us to remember and commemorate life and loss. Celebration is not befitting, but as Elie Wiesel said, bearing witness may offer a grace of its own.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. His most recent publication is “Pennhurst and the Struggle for Disability Rights” (Penn State Press 2020).