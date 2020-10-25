"Anxiety is the dizziness of freedom.” (Quote generally attributed to Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard.)

How did you picture your future? Bright, filled with beauty, maybe even a high-paying job? Well, for members of Generation Z, we don’t know what to expect. (Generation Z members were born after millennials, in the late 1990s and early 2000s.)

I talked to a few adults not in Gen Z to ask how their futures looked to them. Here’s one recollection from Kurtis Zimmerman from the Warwick High School Class of 2011: “Early in high school, I would think about the future a lot. It seemed so far off and yet I felt like I needed to make choices (then) that would determine my future. I was focused on making sure I did things that would help me in my future. This became stressful as I felt like I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life.

“My parents own a local plumbing company, so I really felt like that was what I was going to do — just take over the family business. That did not exactly make me feel very excited about my future, though — it felt like I had no purpose, and no vision of what I wanted to do. I remember going to different adults and asking them if they like how their life turned out. I was scared my future was going to not be what I wanted it to be. What kept giving me anxious thoughts was not having any purpose now knowing why I was put on planet Earth. This stuck with me for several years. I wanted my life to be something more than what it was.”

I also interviewed people in Generation Z. This is what Tucker Burchstead, Class of 2021, says: “I picture my future to go horribly wrong. I picture a lot of issues in my future with how the governmental systems are working today. I don’t believe the world will make it past 2060.”

As you can see, these answers are so different. Generation Z doesn’t believe we are going anywhere, due to climate change, presidential election drama, student loan debt, technology taking over jobs, switching to electrical energy and COVID-19. A lot of people think that the government is handling these problems very poorly.

John Waltman is a sophomore at Warwick High School.